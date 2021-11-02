Shocking and creative costumes for the celebs in Halloween 2021

After a year in which the parties and meetings had to be postponed, now that little by little everything is returning to normal, this Halloween brought with it the perfect opportunity for celebs They will bring out their most creative and extravagant side to personify some creatures from beyond with all the style that only they could have.

Dua Lipa

For many, Dua Lipa es synonymous with beauty and sensuality, something that the singer rectifies with each of the looks with which it is seen, which, thanks to its bearing, become unique outfits.

In a small meeting, accompanied by her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, Dua was transformed into a beautiful and terrifying vampire. For your costume, the Grammy winner wore a black velvet textured dress, which featured a small sweetheart neckline. The most striking thing about the garment were the lace details that adorned the pair of leg openings, which wore even more due to the silhouette and height of Lipa.

Regarding makeup and hairstyle, the British interpreter opted for simplicity and wore her dark loose hair to the natural, mascara, highlighter and blurred red lips, in order to make it look like the blood of her victims.



(Photo: Instagram @dualipa)

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Those who decided to commemorate the Day of the Dead honoring Mexican culture were Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, disguising themselves as catrín and catrina respectively. In an Instagram post, Shawn He shared a couple of photos with the caption “Happy Day of the Dead”, thus driving his millions of followers crazy, especially Mexicans.

To get the look perfect fit for a couple from the underworld, Shawn He wore a black suit with details that alluded to the suit of a charro, with a white silk shirt and a red bowtie. On the face, he drew the silhouette of a skull, exaggerating the dimensions of his dark circles, and simulating the closed mouth of a skull.

Camila, which due to its Cuban roots has been closer to this Mexican tradition, wore a colorful dress that refers to the typical clothing of some states of the country. The garment, with a square neckline, had embroidered flower applications in vibrant shades and a butterfly on the front, as well as a skirt whose flight Hair took the opportunity to dance with her boyfriend.

As a complement to costume, Camila wore her hair in a braided bun, decorated with a headdress of flowers that revealed the pair of heart-shaped earrings, and in her makeup, she wore a characterization made with small stones and glitters, which ended up turning her into a beauty catrina.



(Photo: Instagram @shawnmendes)

Thalia

If someone does not need a pretext to dress up, it is Thalia, who takes advantage of every possible occasion to show off her creative and resourceful gifts by wearing themed outfits. Halloween could not be the exception and, determined to be crowned as one of the best costumes This year, the singer chose to join the fever of “The Squid Game”, the Korean series that since its premiere caused a sensation around the world.

This year, Thalia He played Seong Gi- Hun # 456, one of the most important characters in history. If you have not seen the series there is a small spoiler, because the costume It alludes to the end of the first season, when the actor appears with orange hair just after meeting one of the game’s recruiters.

Documenting the entire process to share with her followers, the interpreter showed how she became player number 456 using only a shadow palette and a red wig. Eventually, he managed to be an almost identical replica by donning a blue suit and shirt, a pair of black loafers, a backpack on the back, and a suitcase in front, of course, taking the pose from the distressing final scene of the production.



(Photo: Instagram @Thalia)

Belinda and Christian Nodal

Another of our favorite “couple costumes” was that of Christian nodal and Belinda, who since the beginning of their relationship have enjoyed wearing outfits as a couple, complementing each other even in clothing. Popular singers, who are already engaged, inspired his costume in “Bride of Frankenstein” classic horror film based on a peculiar love story between two artificially created beings.

These fancy dress They required a long transformation process, in which characterization, makeup and hairstyle artists worked together, having an impressive result full of meticulously cared details.

Belinda, with a striking high hairstyle with Mrs. Frankenstein’s distinctive blonde polka dots, she flaunted the results of hours of makeup, showing some handmade scars, completely white skin and a face outlined in dark colors, with straight arched brows. exaggerated and black lips. As part of costumeShe wore an amazing silver-colored suit, made up of a shiny corset and pants, a voluptuous fake fur coat, and a matching bag in the shape of a skull and full of stones, one of Beli’s hallmarks.

Nodal, matching his girlfriend and giving life to a Frankenstein he opted for a look Totally black for which he only needed a basic trousers and shirt, leaving the prominence to his meticulous makeup that stood out for the details from his hands to the mask made for this purpose.



(Photo: Instagram @belindapop)

