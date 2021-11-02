sharing screen, music or even series is now possible in a FaceTime call

One of the most anticipated novelties of iOS 15.1 is the possibility of using SharePlay. This is a feature pack, all built into FaceTime calling, which allow us to share the screen of our iPhone or iPad, the music we listen to, the video we watch or even the game we are playing.

Start a call and tap Play, it’s that easy

SharePlay allows you to take the experience of a video call much further thanks to an integration with the system that invites us to share content in a very natural way. Developers will be able to adopt the SharePlay API in their apps, so as more applications are updated, we will be able to share their use with our callers.





Meanwhile, we can share various elements of our iPhone or iPad. After updating both our devices and those of our interlocutor to iOS 15 let’s see how to share a song or movie / series, The steps to follow are those:

We started a FaceTime call. Once we are on the call, we enter the Music app or the TV app. We reproduce content. When asked, we choose that we want to share the content using SharePlay. The other person accepts the SharePlay invitation. Share playback begins.

At this point, we can end the SharePlay session by hanging up the call or touching the little one SharePlay icon on the right side of the call mini-interface and then choosing End SharePlay. If we don’t see the call interface, we can touch the time, which is highlighted in green, to show it.





As we can see, the system is very simple and intuitive. Using similar steps we can also share our entire screen. In this case the steps are these:

We started a FaceTime call. We touch the button in the form of a screen with a person that appears in the upper right part. We confirm that we want to share the screen. The other person accepts the invitation. The other person sees our screen as if it were another participant in the FaceTime call.

Here again, we can end the session by simply hanging up the call. If we want to end only the sharing of the screen we will have to touch the purple screen share button that appears in the upper left, and then, seeing the interface of the call, we touch the same button to share the screen from step two and choose Finalize.

SharePlay really gives FaceTime calls an interaction bonus. The possibility of sharing listening to a song or watching a movie is the most interesting. Not to mention that being able to see the screen of someone else’s iPhone or iPad is excellent to be able to give a momentary help in various aspects.

For all this it is clear that SharePlay is one of the great novelties of iOS 15 that now comes with iOS 15.1 to all our iPhone or iPad. A system that is also available on the Mac and that turns video calls into something more.