Sergio ‘Checo Pérez’ and the real opportunity to win the Mexican GP

I’ve never had a real chance before. Thinking about it was not only unlikely, but even utopian. In the five Grand Prix of Mexico that took place from 2015 to 2020, Sergio Pérez had as his maximum aspiration a miraculous podium product of a crazy bumpy race, perhaps, but in 2022 it is the first real chance he has to win in a career of Formula 1 in his country.

Checo himself has said it, now at Red Bull Racing, never before, with Force India / Racing Point, was he in a position to emulate what Ayrton Senna, Lewis Hamilton, Alain Prost or this year Max Verstappen have achieved: claiming their home from the highest on the podium.

There have been 34 pilots who have managed to take the picture in their homeland, no Mexican.

Hamilton is the ‘king’ of statistics with 8 victories in the British GP, followed by Prost with 6 in France, Jim Clark 5 in the United Kingdom, Fangio with 4 in Argentina and Mansell with the same also in the British island.

The list goes on with: Michael Schumacher (4, Germany), Alberto Ascari (2, Italy), Stirling Moss, Jackie Stewart and David Coulthar (2 each in the UK), Emerson Fittipaldi, Nelson Piquet, Ayrton Senna and Felipe Massa ( 2 per head, Brazil) and Fernando Alonso (2, Spain).

Those who did it once in their land are: Giuseppe Farina, Ludovico Scarfiotti (Ita), Tony Brooks, Peter Collins, James Hunt, John Watson, Damon Hill, Johnny Herbert (Ing), Ralf Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Nico Rosberg ( Ale), Jean-Pierre Jabouille, René Arnoux (Fra) Jody Scheckter (S. Afr.), Mario Andretti (USA), Gilles Villeneuve (Can), NIki Lauda (Aut) and Max Verstappen (PP.BB. ).

But why does the Mexican Checo Pérez have a chance at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez?