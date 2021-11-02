Selena Gómez to play Peruvian mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in film

Photo: Composition

Silvia Vásquez-Lavado, the first Peruvian woman to reach the top of Everest in 2016, overflows with excitement with the first preparations to film his story. What’s more, He specified that the film will star Selena Gomez.

“It was unimaginable that Selena Gomez was willing to do it“, admitted in an interview with Efe Vásquez-Lavado, that for the first time he talks about this film, inspired by the book “In the shadow of the mountain” (In the shadow of the mountain), which she wrote herself.

“I have a lot of admiration for her for being such a young actress with everything she has been through in her life, and she is very open about her own personal situations”added.

It is a story “Very unusual” for the cinema, according to its protagonist, because on the big screen the mountains have traditionally been the scene of survival and conquest of nature, but “Living in harmony with a mountain is something we have not seen until now”.

In addition, it is expected to be a very inspiring film, as it touches on crucial facets in the life of Vásquez-Lavado. The Peruvian mountaineer who found a path to healing in the mountains after being a victim of sexual violence as a child. Nothing was an impediment for him to pursue his dreams thousands of meters above sea level.

“Just as it has taken me to travel the mountains, the most important thing is to find our voices and know that we are not alone. That we have community and support. That is what fulfills me the most and what this book is going to facilitate, and also that they see the inspiration that one can find in the environment “said Vásquez-Lavado.

“I would recommend everyone to try to climb his mountain, step by step. At least see the healing power of nature. It’s something amazing”he added.

BOOK IN FIVE LANGUAGES

The book will go on sale on February 1, 2022 in the United States and two days later it will go on sale in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and India, among other English-speaking countries.. This will also be released in French, German, Korean, Japanese, and Polish, but there is no Spanish version.

“The biggest dream is for me to be in my country. You have to be patient. I know that it will eventually end up coming out. “, Vásquez-Lavado wished.

“Hopefully this book will serve as a little door to help inspire other people and help them see that they are not alone because, after the trauma, I felt that I was very alone and no one was going to be able to understand me. In the book I have told it ‘with his pants off’, as they say here “he continued.

INSTROSPECTION DURING THE PANDEMIC

While the script for the film is being written, Vásquez-Lavado is in Peru to participate in the Inkafest, the international mountain film festival, adventure and environment, which is held in the southern city of Arequipa from November 1 to 13.

There, thanks to the collaboration of the United States Embassy in Peru, he will offer a conference next Saturday with a group of women mountaineers from Latin America with whom he made an expedition to Coropuna, the highest volcano in Peru, with 6,377 meters of altitude.

It is the first time that Vásquez-Lavado was able to return to his homeland since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, time that he used to write his autobiographical book.

“Just before the pandemic I had several projects and I was wondering how I was going to find the time to write, but staying at home allowed me to get into the book, take time to reflect and get inspiration to tell things. sometimes very painful“Vásquez-Lavado recalled.

“I had to touch the pain that I went through as a child and the alcoholism that this brought me along with other problems. The hardest thing was remembering many details and situations, but I have great pride and I have practically been able to tell it all, without being ashamed or afraid, and in a very open way “he added.

(With information from Agencia Andina)

