Second Spanish public CART: hospital exemption period

Álvaro Urbano Ispizua, Head of Hematology at the Barcelona Clinic.

, Head of Hematology at the Clínic de Barcelona, ​​continues to achieve success with CART. If a few months ago I got authorization from the(Aemps), for the use of CART ARI 0001 in CD19 + B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; now congratulates itself on the good data obtained in the CART ARI 0002 clinical trial in multiple myeloma, for which they will also request, in three or four months, the hospital exemption, a mechanism with which it can offer this therapy beyond the clinical trials.

“We have two CARTs tested in patients: the ARI 0001, for patients with acute lymphoid leukemia and lymphoma; and the ARI 0002, for patients with multiple myeloma,” he tells Medical Writing Urbano, who on October 14 received a visit from the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias. The highest health authority then remarked that the CAR-T project represents “a paradigm shift that opens a new path for public health systems.” A day later, Darias announced the arrival of new advanced therapy drugs available.

CART ARI 0002, explains Urbano, is closer to being a reality. “We have already finished the clinical trial with 30 treated patients and the results will be presented at the American Congress of Hematology”, advances Urbano, satisfied with the data obtained: “Regarding very low toxicity and high efficacy, it has nothing to envy of the currently highly proven CART for multiple myeloma. It is among the best standards of the best CART. “In this case, the clinical trial has already been defined so that several hospitals can request the hospital exemption and apply it if approved.

The idea that they manage from the hospital, says Urbano, is to follow the steps taken with ARI 0001 and request the Aemps hospital exemption for this drug, also for “public and civil development.” “There is no investment from any private entity or investment fund“, emphasizes the head of Hematology at the Clinic.” We have already started, in addition, an extension of the trial, with another 30 patients, which will begin the first days of November to have data with 60 patients, “adds Urbano.

At this time, says the specialist, the researchers are preparing all the relevant documentation to request the exemption from the Aemps. “You have to prove many things for the Agency to consider it a valid drug and finance through the SNS. It requires a lot of documentation of results that they then analyze independently. Also patient data and quality controls of the entire product, or adverse reactions. It is as difficult as requesting approval from the EMA (European Medicines Agency), “says Urbano, who estimates that in three or four months the documentation can be sent to the Agency so that they can assess said hospital exemption.



Jump to Europe from CART ARI 0001

ARI 0001, already authorized by the Aemps With the hospital exception clause, it is currently “considered a drug available in the SNS for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia for those over 25 years of age”.

But the challenge of the Clinic goes further: “We want to take it to Europe and try to EMA (European Medicines Agency) consider it an approved drug for these patients. At this time there is no medicine approved by the EMA for this indication “, remarks the head of Hematology of the hospital, that avaza that the “first contacts” have already been established, as advanced Medical Writing. For this process, he adds, they have the support and advice of Aemps.

Regarding the ARI 0001, a new clinical trial has also been promoted in which 10 Spanish hospital centers participate “in which the CART will also be supplied in those hospitals. The Aemps may also grant the hospital exemption to the centers that, by the number of of cases, have acquired sufficient experience. We will see this aspect when we have finished with the clinical trial, which has 30 patients, “says Urbano.

Dual CART assay

Urbano also anticipates to this medium the forthcoming start of a clinical trial with a CART new, “a dual one, which detects two different targets”.

“We are going to use it in patients with lymphoma,” says the specialist, who is confident of a “greater efficacy” of this dual CART for a type of patient, “in whom a loss of target has been seen as a cause of CART failure. “. “We are going to do it with the collaboration of the Sergas (Galician Health Service) with the Clinical Hospital, to which two more hospitals will probably be added: the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid and the Morales Meseguer Hospital, in Murcia,” he says .