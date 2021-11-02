Sassa de Osma has the bohemian floral dress you need this season

When Sassa de Osma and Sara carbonero they agree when choosing a designer, fashionista alarms go off. If Sassa and Tamara Falco They opt for dresses with similar aesthetics, fashionista alarms are already jumping through the air and we can assure with total conviction that there is a clear trend when it comes to selecting guest dresses this season. The ‘modest fashion’ silhouette designs, that is, the dresses with a high neck and a conservative enveloping figure, are the ones that stand as the favorites of the ‘jet set’ fashion experts, who, in the face of the fury for more dresses Exhibitionists that the red carpets make fashionable, choose much more cautious dresses with a bohemian aesthetic.

Sassa has opted for a wonderful dress Jorge Vazquez High neck pleated with pleats and a floral print with puffed sleeves and two-piece effect, a very flattering and comfortable silhouette that will make lovers of the ‘cottagecore’ aesthetic fall in love. This design works both with ‘far west’ aesthetic boots, essential this fall-winter with mini dresses and long silhouettes, as well as with velvet shoes. Alessandra de Osma Pair this ethereal dress with burgundy velvet Mary Jane slippers from the Chatelles brand, irresistible shoes made by hand in Italy.

Image: Chatelles

This ideal design for halftime costs 110 euros and stands as the perfect footwear to go to the office, but also to hit special dinners in which comfort embraces the ‘vamp chic’ aesthetic that is so successful this season. Sassa puts the finishing touch on the look with the wonderful pouch of its own brand, Moi and Sass, a design that costs 160 euros and that is made following the pre-order strategy, which ensures that brands do not have excess stock and that for they work following the maxims of sustainability. This model, made of leather, has a macramé-inspired knot that makes the bag a truly unique design.

Image: Moi & Sass.

Alessandra de Osma’s look looks great with a perfect leather jacket, the perfect option for those who want to give it a much more ‘rock & roll’ and casual touch, but it also works in combination with a bomber silhouette jacket for those who prefer a more casual look. sports. If you’re looking to add a ‘high class’ touch to this irresistible dress and make a nod to Nicole Kidman in ‘The Undoing’, add a velvet smock to the ensemble.

Although floral ‘maxidresses’ are traditionally associated with the summer season, Sassa shows that they can change seasons without problems thanks not only to their more covered silhouettes, but also to the use of accessories. When velvet takes center stage in our wardrobes, there is no doubt that the cold has arrived, and that is why choosing ‘velvet’ footwear and accessories in maroon tones becomes the secret of fashion insiders so that their summer dresses also work during the seasons in which the thermometers decline, but the style remains in style.