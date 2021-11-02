Ryan Gosling, TAG Heuer Ambassador

The Swiss luxury watch brand has announced the signing of Ryan Gosling as brand ambassador in a world first for the star. Gosling is not just one of the most prominent actors of his generation, but a leading man whose roles are already iconic.

So who better to join the Swiss luxury watch brand TAG Heuer as its ambassador – where passion, effortless style and a commitment to excellence are as fundamental to the man as they are to the brand. And who better than the actor who could be seen as the heir apparent to the legendary Steve McQueen, two men for whom style and substance are the same, to drive the brand forward. But Gosling also represents something else: a new kind of masculinity that is both sensitive and understated, a confidence that, by definition, is effortless, just like the brand itself.

“We are delighted to announce Ryan Gosling as a global ambassador for TAG Heuer, for their first brand partnership. A star from its earliest days, it has become an icon, enigmatic and inscrutable. He is a true artist who chooses his projects with great care and dedicates himself to them like no other, not only shaping his character but also his entire creative direction. The Drive film represents the strongest bond with who we are today and we are excited about the creative projects we have together, ”says Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer.

Ryan Gosling: “TAG Heuer has quietly and consistently been a classic and iconic pillar of excellence in its field for more than one hundred and sixty years. Partnering with them was an easy decision and time, in general, is something I think about a lot now. My kids are growing up fast, so I’m watching the clock like never before. “

Gosling has become the most versatile leading man in Hollywood by always daring to be different. Few other actors would have taken on such challenging early films as The Believer, Half Nelson, and Lars And The Real Girl. Yet they earned him rave reviews, Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, and a reputation as the most exciting young actor in Hollywood. But it was Drive that turned Gosling from an acclaimed actor into a new kind of leading man, one who could lend himself to clever ensembles (Adam McKay’s The Big Short, co-starring Christian Bale, Steve Carell and Brad Pitt).

Her commitment to excellence even extended to her first photo shoot in the TAG Heuer ad campaign, choosing award-winning photographer Pari Dukovic and collaborating with him at every step of the creative process. The result: a vibrant imagery campaign, inspired by Gosling’s own desire to film a campaign like no other, and one that marks another daring outing for the star.

It’s no wonder, therefore, that Gosling’s performances have often been compared to the late Steve McQueen, another leading man with a passion for motorsports, stunts, and showmanship. And who, like Gosling, became a style icon as well as a movie star.

TAG HEUER CARRERA THREE HANDS

A new generation of TAG Heuer’s timeless and stylish sporty three-hand watch, the TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands, could hardly provide a better way to kick off Ryan Gosling’s association with the brand. The watches represent a showcase of the brand’s automotive heritage, where elegance and courage go hand in hand. As a committed motoring enthusiast, few would appreciate the dedication to clean lines and obsession with readability more, as the collection represents the company’s purest and most elegant timepiece in TAG Heuer’s portfolio.

Gosling: “I appreciate its timeless design. I like the clean and simple design in general. Growing up, we lived on a pretty tight budget. I gravitated toward things that were simple and timeless, so I didn’t have to think about keeping up with trends. ” The new 13-piece collection reinterprets and reinvents the watchmaking icon in four versions: the TAG Heuer Carrera Day Date 41 mm, the TAG Heuer Carrera Twin-Time Date 41 mm, the TAG Heuer Carrera Date 39 mm and the TAG Heuer Carrera. Date 29 mm.