Ryan Gosling, familiar and discreet

In love with his wife Eva Mendes, the actor, famous for his roles in “La la land” and “The notebook”, turned 40 in a good professional moment and with a quiet and discreet personal life.

Ryan Gosling is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. This Canadian performer achieved world fame with his role in the 2004 romantic film “The notebook,” although he had been working on acting for several years before. At the age of 40, he is in full professional form and with a quiet personal life for years with the actress Eva Mendes.

Ryan Thomas Gosling was born on November 12, 1980 in London, in the Canadian province of Ontario, to a marriage of a secretary and a traveling salesman. Gosling was the youngest of the couple’s children, with an older sister, according to the IMDb page. Some time later, the family moved to Cornwall, where he grew up.

Hated being a kid

I hated being a kid, according to an interview published in GQ magazine in 2016. “I just had that feeling of… I have a limited amount of time and, well, I have to get started. I also didn’t like the arbitrariness of control that people seemed to have over me, ”said the actor. His mother, who was a teacher during the year Gosling was home-schooled, instilled in him to question that control.

“I had a teacher who, because he was dancing, thought it was funny and made jokes in class about it. And my mother told me, ‘If you ever feel like he’s being disrespectful, you can go.’ And I did it one day, “he told the same media.

His forays into show business began with his participation, along with his sister, in a talent show in which they sang.

Already in acting, Gosling was part of the casting of “The Mickey Mouse Club” for two years. From there, he appeared in other television fictions such as “Are you afraid of the dark?”, “Ready or not” and “Breaker High”, among them, and made the leap to the cinema, participating in various titles, such as “The Believer ”, a 2001 film in which he played a Jewish boy and neo-Nazi.

In 2004 “The notebook” gave Gosling international fame. In this tape he gave life to Noah in a classic love story between a couple of different social classes in the United States of the 1940s.

However, he was not pigeonholed in this type of film, although he starred in others with a similar theme.

After “The Notebook” came “Half Nelson”, “Blue Valentine”, “Drive”, “Crazy, stupid, love” or “The big short”, among others.

In 2016, he signed another of his greatest hits, “La La Land,” whose contribution to the film earned him an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a musical or comedy film.

A year later he brought back to theaters one of the most beloved titles of eighties science fiction fans, “Blade Runner 2049”, in which he shared the bill with Harrison Ford.

He also made his first steps behind the cameras, directing the film “Lost River” in 2014, in which he used some of his personal baggage. His parents divorced when he was 13 years old and, according to what he told in an interview in “The Guardian”, in the film he saw a “visualization of his emotions at that moment. Everything demolished ”.

Discretion in the personal field

As for his personal life, Gosling is shown, according to the image of him in the media, as a discreet and very familiar person. He has been in a relationship with fellow actress Eva Mendes since 2011 and they form one of the most stable couples in Hollywood.

They met while filming “The place Beyond the Pines” in 2011 and started dating. From the beginning, both kept their relationship out of the spotlight and off social media, a decision that remains today.

They hardly make appearances together and try to preserve the privacy of their two daughters: Esmeralda, who was born in 2014; and Amada, who is four years old.

“I’ve always had a clear cutoff when it comes to my husband and kids,” Mendes told Insider magazine when asked about it. “I will talk about them of course, with limits, but I will never publish photos of our daily life,” he added.

“You hear all your life what it’s like to have children and all the clichés are true,” Gosling told GQ magazine. “There is a kind of chaos that I love. Maybe in my work I put myself in chaotic situations, outside of my life and now I have them at home and I don’t have to go looking for them ”.

In an interview published in the popular Oprah Winfrey magazine, Mendes said in 2019 that her daughters did not know they were famous.

“They are unaware. We are definitely just mom and dad to them. And we are trying to keep it that way as long as possible. We’re just mom and dad and we have fun being that for them, ”commented the actress. By Manuel Noriega. Report / Images: Efe

