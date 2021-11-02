RUMOR: CoD: Modern Warfare sequel will be very violent and controversial

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Although the franchise Call of duty is famous for its multiplayer, it is undeniable that there is a large sector of the community that enjoys single-player campaigns. In that sense, fans really enjoyed the narrative arc of the reboot of CoD: Modern Warfare, as it presented extremely crude and controversial moments. It seems that those elements will be present once again in a potential sequel.

We must first remember that the prestigious insider Tom Henderson, who in the past revealed truthful information about Call of Duty: Vanguard, announced in September that the code name of the new installment that will debut in 2022 is “Project Cortez” and that its campaign will focus on a conflict against drug cartels.

In October, the informant explained that the project may have as its official name Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and that its development runs by Infinity Ward. While all this information still lacks official confirmation from Activision or Infinity War, this week some very interesting new rumors emerged.

CoD: Modern Warfare II won’t skimp on gore and controversial moments

Twitter user @RalphsValve, who specializes in news from Call of duty, He took to his social networks to publicize a lot of unpublished information about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II campaign.

According to reports, which could be partially verified by the portal VGC, the shooter’s campaign will include a kind of “moral compass”, which will be influenced by the decisions that the players make. Apparently, this system will work very similar to the one seen in Red Dead Redemption 2 and will have a great impact on the narrative.

Campaign

⁃ Assumed to receive a rating ‘M’ for MATURE with Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Strong Language, Suggestive Themes, Use of Drugs, In-Game Content Purchases, and Users Interact. – Ralph (@RalphsValve) October 28, 2021

On the other hand, this sequel will apparently be “brave, gruesome, grim, relentless and brave”, as it seems that the developers took a lot of inspiration from films like Hitman, Traffic and No Country For Old Men. In addition, it is explained that in history there will be no winning side.

The campaign will feature high intensity moments where the player character will react to what is happening around them. The informant gives as an example a scene of an ambush in a vehicle, which will lead to the character showing shock, his hands starting to shake and having trouble recharging.

In case you missed it: Call of Duty: Warzone will have a new name and will change engines

On the other hand, there will be realistic blood that will depend on the caliber of the bullet, while enemies may lose limbs when shooting them. If this happens, they will scream in pain, call for help, or try to stop the bleeding.

While all this information seems to match previous rumors, we must remember that nothing is official so far. For the same reason, we recommend taking these reports with a grain of salt and waiting for Activision or Infinity Ward to speak up.

But tell us, would you like the rumors to be real? Let us read you in the comments.

You will find more information about the franchise Call of duty if you click here.

