Rubén García, sports director of Huesca, revealed why Nacho Ambriz did not work with the club

Last Monday the news was released that Nacho Ambriz was no longer a coach of the Spanish team (Photo: Twitter @ reyesalex23)

The european dream of Ignacio Ambriz finished, for the moment. The Huesca of the Spanish Second Division decided to terminate his employment relationship with the Mexican a week ago.

The present day, Ruben Garcia, who is the sports director of the Aragonese team, commented that the idea worked out by Nacho Ambriz in the team did not settle and that throughout the last month and a half no one within the club felt happy, so they needed to recover their ambition to achieve the objectives that were set with the arrival of the Mexican and now he is back Xisco Muñoz.

During his presentation, the 41-year-old Spaniard said that he arrived to “work with passion and provide solutions” after the stage in which the Mexican was in charge, who left the team in 12th place in the general classification with 15 points scored in total.

In this way, SD Huesca made the departure of Ignacio Ambriz official as coach along with his coaching staff (Photo: Twitter / @ SDHuesca)

“I come here with a lot of strength, desire and passion, but I don’t set long-term goals, but short-term ones. Let’s go step by step. I believe a lot in the group of players and in the drive of the fans because it is a very cool project ”, highlighted the new coach of the Huesca.

After the news of the Mexican’s dismissal was released, the local media of the European country began with criticism of the Blaugrana team and the “gray” performance within the green rectangle.

Through the portal Alto Aragón newspaper It was pointed out that the team led by the Mexican coach was dimming its lucidity as the season passed and despite having started the contest with two wins against the Eibar and Cartagena, the Huesca had difficulties to keep up the good pace until falling, currently, to twelfth place in the general classification.

Ambriz remained for four months as coach of SD Huesca of Spain (Photo: Twitter / @ SDHuesca)

“Huesca was shown as a gray and soulless team, which suffers a lot in defense and which costs even more general danger in the opposite area, in addition to committing many mistakes”

“There were doubts about the team’s game and injuries did not help an already short squad. The defeat against Burgos was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Despite the fact that before Huesca had added 5 points out of 9, the image was not that of a team that wants to play touch and attack football and that always aspires to win “, they added within the media that criticized the way of playing of the team led by the Mexican.

With the debut of their new coach at the helm, the Aragonese team drew at home against Amorebieta and thus, Xisco will seek their first victory tomorrow when they face the Ponferradina to try to remember the highest part of the general classification.

Xisco Muñoz is the replacement for Nacho Ambriz (Photo: DEPORTES / SD HUESCA)



“We have to improve in everything and the head is very important,” said the replacement of Nacho Ambriz.

“In the second division all matches and rivals are complicated, but I am very calm and I trust the players, and the more we make mistakes, and the more mistakes we make, the more room for improvement we will have,” concluded the strategist Xisco at a press conference prior to Tuesday’s duel.

The last duel led by the Mexican in charge of the Huesca it was in front of the Burgos, where the score ended 3-1 against those led by Ambriz.

Until the time of the departure of the Aztec strategist, the Spanish team remained three points from relegation, went from a winning streak in their first two games to a losing mark. The Huesca maintained a long drought of triumphs, in addition to a poor performance at home.

