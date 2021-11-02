Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro, a yacht and a Kylie Jenner swimsuit: don’t miss it

Mini point for Rosalia (28) and Rauw Alejandro because this weekend they have given us a series of photons that are the most. They have gone from romantic getaway to Mexico, and my mom, what level. One more mini point for the Catalan’s swimsuit, a garment designed by her friend Kylie Jenner.

We are very fans of pictures like these, especially since Rosalía and the Puerto Rican confirmed their relationship. Great poses on Instagram, snogging on TiTok … We have spent months brushing up social networks, looking for moments of the couple, and look. If you haven’t seen it yet, here you have it. Didn’t you want broth? Well, have two cups (bromi).

The first to share pictures of the weekend was Rauw Alejandro. What he did was upload to the network of the little camera a few photos of the Halloween costumes of the couple. Costumes is saying too much, wait. We are talking about makeup, in this case two beautiful Mexican skulls. The famous catrinas, come on.

It is clear that the best country in the world to experience a date like this is Mexico, and they have not wanted to overlook the tradition. Two catrinas gorgeous and lots of selfies. There is no marketing strategy that exceeds this. It is just what the fans want: to see them together, and also, in disguise.

The Catalan also did her thing: she has uploaded photos of the trip to her feed and the truth is that when we saw them we had a certain ‘envy’ (of the good, of course). Underwater selfie with cheek kiss, the pasta they have eaten, the outdoor activities, the boat trip … It’s all very dreamy, really.

Although the first photo is the one that really impacts because ‘Ro’ looks a kind of yellow-almost-orange trikini which is a creation of the almighty Kylie jenner and that Rosalía has it very, very good. It belongs to the model’s new swimwear line, the Kylie Swim.

The relationship of these two has been a rumor for a long time, but now it seems that they have been together for a lifetime. Do you remember when the singer called the set of ‘El hormiguero’ to talk to Rauw? It was to do the public relationship and start sharing photos and moments of everyone they do. A show, come on. We thank you, it would be more.