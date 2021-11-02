Robert Downey Jr will be part of Oppenheimer, the next Christopher Nolan film

Robert Downey Jr could be part of Oppenheimer, the next movie by Christopher Nolan. According to Deadline, the actor who immortalized Iron Man in the Marvel Studios movies is negotiating to join the director’s new project. Tenet and that will revolve in throne to the development of the atomic bomb during World War II.

The cast of Oppenheimer already has Cillian Murphy as the lead scientist and Emily blunt as Katherine “Kitty” Vissering Oppenheimer, so from The Hollywood Reporter they argue that Downey Jr would play Lewis Strauss, “the infamous Atomic Energy Commissioner who initiated hearings that questioned Oppenheimer’s loyalty to the United States.”

But Downey Jr wouldn’t be the only addition to the cast of Nolan’s new thing as it was also revealed that Matt Damon is also negotiating to join this project As the Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project.

Thus, while Damon would return to collaborate with Nolan after Interstellar, in the case of Downey Jr this would be his first job with the director.

Oppenheimer It will be protected by Universal Pictures and will be released on July 21, 2023 in the United States.