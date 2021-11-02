Robert Downey Jr did not want to shoot the final scene of Iron Man

The character of Iron Man played by Robert Downey Jr has left unforgettable moments in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Attention SPOILERS. Hero’s journey Tony Stark started in 2008 with the movie Hombre de Hierro. He has been one of the founders of the Avengers and in the end he had to use the Infinity Gems to be able to defeat Thanos. This was a great act of bravery as it caused his death. Throughout all the movies of Marvel studios, the actor Robert Downey Jr It has left memorable moments, but its final phrase will probably be remembered for a long time.

Now we know that Robert Downey Jr did not mean the phrase of: “I am Iron Man” when you use the Infinity Gems. In fact, they shot it at first without saying anything. But the directors, the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, they realized that the moment was a little short. So they had to call the actor and convince him to return to character so that his ending would be perfect.

The directors themselves and the head of Marvel Studios Kevn Feige, tell how they convinced the actor to return.

As it had been a long time since they had finished filming, Robert Downey Jr He didn’t want to go back just to say that phrase. In the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, have explained how they convinced him.

Kevin Feige: “When he found out we wanted to go back and film a remake of possibly the most emotional take, at first Robert Downey Jr didn’t want to do it.”

Anthony Russo: “I mean, it’s not the kind of thing that gets dialed in and down very easily. So yeah, it was a challenge for Robert Downey Jr to have to change direction. It was difficult for him to specifically understand where we were with the narration. When you are in the editing room, working with the material every day, you have a deep understanding of it. You have explored it in every possible way. It doesn’t mean that a new idea can’t hit you. At the time, we were really sure what the movie needed was that scene.

In the end, Robert Downey Jr gave in and rolled his famous: “I am Iron Man”. A moment that will remain in the memory of all fans of Marvel studios. The movie Avengers: Endgame can be seen currently on the Disney Plus streaming platform.