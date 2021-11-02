Rihanna is photographed with a breakfast of more than 1,000 dollars served in bed

The Barbadian singer Rihanna celebrated the successful launch of her new perfume, called “Fenty”, in a very peculiar way, since he did it by uploading a photograph on his social networks having his breakfast in bed.

The famous celebrity decided to satisfy her appetite a bit by having a bowl full of the finest caviar, from Iranian beluga, for breakfast. whose approximate value ranges from 3,000 to 9,000 euros.

The singer decided to title her post as “How I woke up after #FENTYPARFUM sold out this morning”, and decided to accompany the post with several photos wearing a black sweatshirt, dark sunglasses and African-style braids while enjoying an expensive can of caviar of approximately 500g (1,500 euros), which was served to him on an elegant silver tray.

In the sequence of photographs you can see how the artist takes some bites of the luxurious delicacy to her mouth with a small white spoon and an absolute face of satisfaction.

In less than 48 hours the launch of the artist’s perfume “Fenty” had been sold out, thus demonstrating that the entrepreneurial side of the artist has been one of the best financial decisions she has made.

“Fenty Eau De Parfum” has a value of 140 dollars in its official store (120 euros) and is infused with notes of magnolia, musk, mandarin orange, geranium, patchouli and light hints of Bulgarian rose.

The fragrance is inspired by herself and the “sweet scent” that the singer usually has. In a video posted for IGTV, the singer has uploaded several snippets of some artists who confessed that Riri has an unforgettable scent. The video begins with the question “What is your favorite smell?” addressed to rapper Lil Nas X, to which he immediately responds: “Rihanna.” Actor Jim Parsons noted that she smelled like heaven and actress Jennifer Lawrence noted that it is her silky skin that smells amazing. Rapper Cardi B and host Ryan Seacrest also gave their statements and all agreed that the aroma of the Barbadian is “heavenly.”

The success obtained with the sale of her perfume adds to the feat of having become the richest female singer in the world today by having a fortune valued at 1.7 billion dollars (1,500 million euros approximately) and the second female celebrity, just behind the famous American presenter Oprah Winfrey, who has to her credit a fortune valued at 2,600 million dollars (2,200 million euros).

It is estimated that the largest percentage of the fortune of the singer of “Don’t Stop the Music” comes from the income obtained from her makeup line Fenty Beauty, and her lingerie company Savage X Fenty, since her income from these brands It is equivalent to 1.4 billion dollars, and the remaining 300 million have been obtained from the sales of their albums, concert tours and royalties from advertising.