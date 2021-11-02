Rihanna Announces Hosting After Party At Met Gala 2021

Rihanna has announced that she will resume her duty as host of the Met Gala after-party as fashion’s biggest night is set to return.

With the 2021 Met Gala just days away, after the annual party was canceled last year amid the pandemic, the 33-year-old revealed on Instagram that she has once again taken over the host’s duties. after party.

Sharing a photo of an invitation to the event on her Instagram Stories, which reads, “Annual Gala After Party Hosted by Rihanna,” and lists the event as of 11pm on September 13, the singer wrote: ” If you’re planning a MET Ball after the party … don’t do it. “

Confirmation that the founder of Fenty Beauty, whose presence on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art at the annual event is highly anticipated each year, will host the after-party, has been enthusiastically received by fans as many They have taken the announcement as proof that Rihanna will be attending this year’s Met Gala.

While Rihanna has become a Met Gala icon for her enviable appearance on the red carpet each year, she disappointed fashion fans in 2019 when she missed the event because she was in the UK promoting the launch of her brand. of beauty.

At the time, the singer had confirmed her absence on Instagram, where she had shared a screenshot of a fan who tweeted: “Rihanna at home playing with that fucking makeup” along with a photo of her Fenty Beauty products and the caption. : “Met Ball 2019”.

However, with the announcement that she would be returning as the host of the after party, a duty she previously assumed in 2018 when she hosted the exclusive party at New York City’s Up & Down club, speculation is also that Rihanna will return to the Red carpet.

“OMG, does this mean Rihanna is going to the Met Gala ???” one person tweeted.

Another asked in response to the news: “Okay, but is Rihanna going to the Met Gala?”

Others were interested in getting an exclusive after party invitation from the lingerie designer, and someone else wrote, “I would literally give anything in the world to attend this.”

While Rihanna is likely to attend this year’s Met Gala, Zendaya caused disappointment from fans when she revealed that she will not be at the exclusive event because she will be filming to Euphoria.

“I will be in Euphoria . I know this is the first time you’re going to hear that I’m not going, “he explained during a recent interview to promote his film. Dune . “My fans are going to be very upset with me. Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend because I will be working on Euphoria“.

Although the Met Gala generally takes place on the first Monday in May, this year’s event will take place on September 13. The long-awaited gala, which will be presented by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman, will focus on the theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”