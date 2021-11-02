«Rights rolled», a film series to remember the rights of children and adolescents

The Social Welfare Area has organized Rooted Rights, a cycle consisting of five films that will be screened at the House of Culture from November 5 to December 3, always on Fridays at 7:00 p.m., with free admission and aimed at all the population, with the aim of raising awareness about the world in which we live and its respect for the rights of children and youth.

Each of the films is designed to illustrate a fundamental right and they have been selected for free screening thanks to the support of the Generalitat Valenciana. With this objective in mind, each title includes a brief presentation before the screening and a brochure that is delivered at the entrance of the cinema, to inform viewers of the topics covered.

It is the first time that an initiative of this type has been carried out, in which the House of Culture and the educational centers of the population also collaborate, to which the program of Mobile Rights has been sent to organize activities among the students they serve to draw attention to the rights of children and young people.

The first session, on Friday, November 5, at 7:00 p.m., in the auditorium of the House of Culture, will be attended by the organizers of the cycle, to present this innovative project to the neighbors.

The five free screenings are:

November 5, Capernaum:

Nadine Labaki’s film illustrating the right to a name and a nationality.

Released in 2018, today it remains the highest grossing Arab film in cinema history. It tells the story of a Beirut boy who does not know his age or date of birth and who claims his rights… despite being in prison accused of having killed a man.

In this search for the origins, the film plays with the symbolism of its own title, since Capernaum is known in the Bible as the “city of Jesus”, a royal town whose archaeological ruins were discovered in the 19th century.

Capernaum Trailer

November 12, Lion:

A film directed by Garth Davis where the right to adoption is discussed.

Starring Dev Patel, English actor, but of Hindu origin, well known for having starred in Slumdog Millionare. It was the first film directed by Australian Garth Davis and is based on an autobiographical book that tells the story of Saroo, a five-year-old boy who accidentally gets lost on a train. He survives thanks to being adopted by an Australian family and, after 25 years, tries to find his biological parents.

Although it was unevenly received at the film festivals it passed through, it garnered 6 Oscar nominations that year, including for the two leads, Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman. Narrated from the present, with the adult protagonist, it has beautiful photography and great interpreters.

Lion Trailer

November 19, Estiu 1993:

Directed by Carla Simón, it shows minors the right to receive protection when they are deprived of their family environment.

It is not easy for Frida, a six-year-old girl, to leave the environment where she has always lived happily (a Barcelona partying on the night of San Juan) and move to the countryside with her uncles, after the death of her mother. Although the reception she receives is cordial and everyone tries to protect her, that summer will mark the life of the girl, who also discovers that her parents have died from AIDS.

Based in part on the director’s biography, it was one of the great Spanish films of 2018, which managed to win many awards, including the award for the director at the Berlin Film Festival and 3 Goya, for novel direction (Carla Simón), revelation actress (Bruna Cusi) and supporting actor (David Verdaguer). Some have come to compare it with The Spirit of the Beehive (1973), one of the masterpieces of Spanish cinema … although it is not so bad, as always, the passage of time will place each title in its place.

Trailer of Estiu 1993

November 26, On the way to school:

Pascal Plisson reflects in his feature film the right to education.

A documentary filmed in Morocco, Kenya, Argentina and India to show the real journeys that four children make every day to be able to go to school. A praise for the effort to learn while remaining minors and attending to their daily tasks (collecting water, caring for livestock).

Although the protagonists are the real characters (Jackson, Zahira, Carlitos and Samuel), it is true that there is a script and that the interpreters are limited to doing in front of the cameras what they do every day: traveling kilometers to attend class with the illusion to be someone in the future. A great example of the spirit of improvement that thrills in many moments.

Road to School Trailer

November 3: Dancing in the dark:

The successful film by Lars von Trier serves to talk about the right to health and medical services.

Lars von Trier became known as one of the founders of Dogma, a cinematographic movement that appealed to improvisation and the lack of “professional” resources to make a more direct cinema. After that stage, in 2000 he opted for a musical with Icelandic Björk, a consolidated star of European pop, in which he narrates the illusions of a worker who “daydreams” in her factory while little by little she is going blind.

Winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes festival, it is probably the most accessible film for the general public by Danish Von Trier, a director used to dealing with controversy, something that helps his titles to be released in many countries, almost always with a division of opinions between those who consider each title as a masterpiece and those who leave the room before the end. In any case, you have to see this journey between reality and fantasy, work and illusions, to be able to appreciate it… and we will always have Björk’s songs.

Dancing in the Dark Trailer