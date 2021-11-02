Ricardo Pelaéz renews indefinitely with the Chivas

Amaury Vergara announced to the team of players about the renewal of the sports director, Ricardo Peláez

Ricardo Peláez, Chivas sports director, renewed his bond with the Guadalajara team indefinitely, which means that his contract does not have an expiration date and he will continue to lead the Guadalajara project.

The notification was given this day to the group of footballers, in a meeting headed by the owner of the team, Amaury Vergara, who informed them of the news, since his intention is to give continuity to the sports project they have so far.

Ricardo Peláez will continue to lead the Chivas after reaching a new agreement with the Guadalajara institution ESPN

Ricardo Peláez’s contract expired in December and from that moment on it would not be in force..

After making this news known, Ricardo Peláez passed among the players in a corridor in the traditional ‘pasadita’, as it is done to the players on their birthday or after a success in the team.

During his two-year tenure as manager of the ‘Perla de Occidente’ club, he helped them immediately qualify for the league after three and a half years of absence, obtaining the ticket to the semifinals, but from there he has It was difficult to settle in the final phase since even the last tournament they were eliminated in the playoffs.

Similarly, his management has been characterized by some problems of indiscipline in which elements such as Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega and Cristian Calderón were involved, in addition to doing without footballers such as Dieter Villalpando, José Juan Vázquez, Eduardo López and Alexis Peña.

Finally, Chivas has rotated strategists on the bench since Peláez arrived since they began the process with Luis Fernando Tena and then give way to Víctor Manuel Vucetich and currently with Marcelo Michel Leaño, who is on an interim basis.

Chivas, for the moment, controls his destiny for the playoff But everything can change with the midweek games since teams like Pumas, Pachuca and Atlético de San Luis, which would force them to beat Mazatlán on Friday in Sinaloa to continue dreaming at least of reclassification.