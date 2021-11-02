Ricardo Peláez ends contract in December and Vergara has already decided his future

Ending the rumors of an alleged friction in their relationship, Amaury vergara would have defined the situation of Ricardo Peláez within the directive of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara this Tuesday, November 2, at the Verde Valle facilities during the morning practice directed by Marcelo Michel Leaño, the supposed ‘trigger’ of the problems between the two characters.

Ricardo Peláez tends his contract in December, at the end of the Opening 2021, so it was speculated that the manager could put an end to his relationship with the rojiblanco club due to the negative results harvested in recent tournaments.

Despite the fact that Chivas is in suspense about its participation in the Repechage in this tournament, the owner of Chivas ratified Ricardo Peláez as Sports Director for the following year, well, whatever happens this semester, Amaury Vergara will give continuity to his project .

According to the journalistic version of Jesús Hernández from Grupo Milenio in Guadalajara, Amaury Vergara ratified Peláez as Chivas sports director in training this morning at Verde Valle with the entire squad of players as witnesses.

Guadalajara will play their Repechage pass this Friday at the Kraken Stadium against Mazatlán FC and Marcelo Michel Leaño will have the return of Alexis Vega for this important duel, although he will also have to cover some casualties due to suspensions and injuries.

Chivas will make a new planning at the end of Apertura 2021 and in Peláez’s ‘script’ is the hiring of a new technical director for the Flock, since he himself announced that Leaño’s management would be on an interim basis and to give him time in the choosing a strategist.

