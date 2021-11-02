Red Bull Show Run CDMX 2021: everything you need to know about Checo Pérez’s presentation at Reforma

Checo Pérez is just a few days away from running on Paseo de la Reforma (Photo: Twitter / @ SChecoPerez)

The capital’s asphalt is waiting for the arrival of Sergio Czech Perez and the team of Red bull. Before the Red Bulls arrive at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, on November 3 they will make a stop in Paseo de la Reforma for a day full of emotions, where you can see the Mexican driver riding his car to the delight of the fans.

In addition to the display of the Czech, there will be other activities so that people can enjoy for free. The event will start at 10:00 hours (Central Mexico time) and will feature Free entry for thousands of speed buffs.

Reformation was closed from the Angel of Independence to Diana the Huntress due to the preparations for the event (Photo: Archive)

According to information from the Austrian team, the Jalisco will run almost as fast as the car “RB7”, which is considered one of the best vehicles in Formula 1 history.

When: Wednesday, November 3

Place: Between the Angel of Independence and Diana the Huntress, Paseo de la Reforma, CDMX

Schedule: 10:00 hours, Central Mexico time

The structures indicate that it will be a great Show Run (Photo: File)

In the Red Bull official website You can see the itinerary of activities for November 3 as well as the access points for the public andl circuit map.

10:00 hrs: National Final Red Bull Kart Fight

11:00 hrs: Welcome, we warm up the engines for the Red Bull Show Run CDMX

11:20 hrs: Mateo Garcia Lap 11:30: Red Bull Racing Car Lap 1

11:45 am: Show by Aaron Colton, Didier Goirand and Iván Ramírez (Moto Stunt, Hard Enduro and Off-Road rider)

12:00 hrs: Red Bull Racing Car Lap 2 12:15: Benito Guerra Show (Rally Driver)

12:30 pm: Red Bull Racing Car Lap 3

12:45 hrs: Red Bull Battle Exhibition

12:50 hrs: Red Bull Racing Car Lap 4

13:00 hrs: Surprise act

The Red Bull Show Run CDMX 2021 committee stated that schedules may be subject to change. The route that will be used from Avenida Paseo de la Reforma goes from the Angel of Independence to La Diana Cazadora.

This is how the route that Sergio Pérez will run in his exhibition in Reforma looks like (Photo: RedBull)

People who intend to arrive by public transport must take certain precautions. According to the statement of the Public Transport System of Mexico City, next Wednesday the Metrobús stations will be closed Reforma, Hamburg, La Palma, El Ángel, La Diana, Chapultepec, La Diana, Chapultepec, Gandhi, Anthropology, Auditorium and Campo Marte, from the start of the service until 4:00 p.m.

The streets that will have access points The section that will be occupied in Reformation are: Tiber River, Gudalquivir River and Nile River (from the Angel of Independence to Diana the Huntress) and Prague Oxford Warsaw Lancaster and Florence (from Diana the Huntress to the Angel of Independence).

The COVID-19 pandemic is not yet finished so to attend the Show Run the use of face masks will be essential for attendees.

For the preparations for this show, the section between El Ángel and La Diana was closed from this Monday in both directions to mount the necessary structure. The alternative routes are: Av. Chapultepec, Circuito Interior, Av. De Los Insurgentes, James Sullivan and Maestro Antonio Caso.

Czech will seek to win the podium in his homeland (Photo: Shawn Thew / EFE / EPA)

Prior to Mexican GP of 2018, Red Bull Racing held similar events, but on those occasions, the meeting point was the center of Mexico City. The cars took a tour of the Zócalo and delighted thousands of fans. At the time, a Mexican was not in the ranks of Red Bull, the drivers for 2017 were Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz.

Now with Czech Pérez, there is expected to be even greater fervor. This Show Run it will be just three days before the final race. The encouragement that the people will bring can represent an important emotional impact on the Mexican, which can help him to claim a podium in Aztec lands.

