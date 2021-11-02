Real Madrid can advance the goodbye of Gareth Bale

Interesting information that is handled by colleagues OK Daily in relation to the immediate future of Gareth Bale (32 years old) at Real Madrid. All this, of course, in relation to the possible plan to be followed by the whites during the winter market session in 2022. An aspect that does not go unnoticed.

The aforementioned source comments that the entity chaired by Carlo Ancelotti could speed up the departure of the Welsh forward. Specifically, he is seriously considering becoming a free agent in January with the termination of his contract. A bond that stretches until the end of this campaign.

The letter of freedom in winter?

And the former Tottenham Hotspur would not be the only discard in Shell Thorn. There is talk of two more casualties to lighten their wage bill: Isco Alarcón (29 years old) and Marcelo Vieira (33 years old). This would lead to a net saving of € 27.5 million (including Gareth’s emoluments), which could facilitate the acquisition of new staff for Real Madrid. Undoubtedly, there are two priorities to boost his offensive plot: Kylian Mbappé (22 years old, Paris Saint-Germain) and Erling Haaland (21 years old, Borussia Dortmund).

Finally, we must remember the words of Carlo Ancelotti about Bale in the press room. “The player is committed. His situation is quite clear. He has had a major injury, he needed recovery time. He can train before Rayo. His national team (Wales) calls him because they need him. There they will have to evaluate if he can play or No. If the player is fully recovered, we are delighted that he is playing for the national team. If he accumulates minutes, he can return in better condition “, has manifested.