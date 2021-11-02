Ravens’ Malik Harrison shot in leg on week off

The Baltimore linebacker was outside a nightclub when he was hit by a stray bullet in the calf.

The inside linebacker of the Baltimore Ravens, Malik Harrison, suffered a non-life threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet in the left calfthe team announced Monday.

Harrison, 23, was injured outside a nightclub in Cleveland Sunday night, as the Ravens they were on their week off, according to police.

Malik Harrison was visiting Cleveland on off day from Baltimore when the incident occurred. AP Photo

A 2020 third round recruit, Harrison is scheduled to return to Baltimore this Monday, after receiving treatment in a hospital in Cleveland.

“I do not think it is severe, not at all,” estimated the head coach of the Ravens, John harbaugh, this Monday. “I am optimistic that it will be fine.



“Glad that he’s okay and very grateful that he’s okay and it didn’t result in a more serious injury. Anything can happen. It’s just a difficult situation.”

According to a police report from Cleveland Obtained by The Associated Press, Harrison told officers, who were arresting four men involved in the shooting, that he was at a downtown club Sunday night when a fight broke out.

Harrison He told police that security people took people out of the club and that he was outside with a group when they saw someone with a firearm. Harrison said everyone started running and he started hearing gunshots. Some details of the incident, as well as the medical information of Harrison, were hidden in the report.

Harrison started the first five games of the season, but his playing time has dropped dramatically in recent games. With the veteran Josh bynes getting more work as a middle linebacker, Harrison he’s been on the field for fewer than 20 defensive plays in each of the past three games.

Known as a puncher on the inside, Harrison ranks ninth for Ravens with 22 tackles.

The Ravens (5-2) lead the AFC North and they receive the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) next Sunday.

Information from AP was used in the writing of this note.