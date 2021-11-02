Raúl Jiménez’s goal gives Wolves victory over Everton

The Wolves beat Everton 2-1 with a goal from Mexican Raúl Jiménez in the match that closed the tenth round of the Premier League. Photo: Reuters

The Wolverhampton defeated Everton 2-1 this Monday with a goal from Mexican Raúl Jiménez in the match that closed the tenth round of the Premier League and the Wolves are back in the fight for a place to go to European competitions.

While set dled by Spaniard Rafa Benítez suffered his third consecutive defeat in the English championship and after a good start to the course, he is already tenth in the table, eleven points behind the leader Chelsea and six places in the Champions League.

Maximilian Kilman at 28 and Mexican Raúl Jiménez at 32 they scored for the hosts, while the visitors’ reaction, with a goal from the Niegerian Alexander Iwobi in the 66th minute, was incomplete.

In an error in the defense of Everton, the Mexican won the ball and before the goalkeeper left, he lifted it with his left leg to send it to the bottom and score a great goal.

With this triumph, the Wolves are seventh in the table after four victories and a draw in their last five league games and they enter the fight for European competition spots.

Raúl Jiménez’s goal was his second goal of the season after returning from the skull fracture that kept him off the field for several months, in addition to the Mexican he reached 50 goals for the Wolves in 120 games.