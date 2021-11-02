Raúl Gudiño will continue in Chivas and Toño Rodríguez has to find a way out

The goalkeeper of the rojiblancos is being one of the highest points of the team in this tournament closing.

One of the areas of the field of Chivas where more debates have been generated and where more ink has run in the newspapers is in the goal. Neither Victor Manuel Vucetich neither Michel Leaño They have been completely clear about who the owner of the rojiblancos’ fence is, however, from the offices they have sent a message that has resolved any doubts: Raúl Gudiño is the bet for him Closure.

According to information in the Filtered Touch column of the Mediotiempo portal, ‘Gudi’ is the chosen one to follow in the squad after the rumors that spoke of Carlos Acevedo as a signing of the Guadalajara. In addition, it also highlights the situations of Antonio Rodríguez and Miguel Jiménez, who will have to find a new team for the next semester.

“In Chivas they will try to strengthen themselves for the next tournament in some positions, but not in the goal, where the board has been happy with what Raúl Gudiño did.. The tall goalkeeper improved a lot and that makes the rojiblanco high command very happy, who with this will have to make decisions about the other goalkeepers.“, you can read part of the information.

And it is that Gudiño has more than responded to this trust that is being given to him from the offices. The goalkeeper is being one of the highest points of the Flock in this tournament closing where Chivas is still playing the classification. With the injury of ‘Toño’ for weeks, Raúl became the ‘master and owner’ of the goal.

“To begin with, the Carlos Acevedo rumor is pure smoke, his people are looking to renew their contract and they started to make noise. In Chivas they have it clear, Gudiño will be the first and Raúl Rangel the second goalkeeper, so Toño Rodríguez and Miguel Jiménez will have to find a new team. “, close the informative column