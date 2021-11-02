PSG analyzes terminating Sergio Ramos’ contract

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) would be contemplating the possibility of terminating the contract of the Spanish defender Sergio Ramos which, after his arrival at the French club four months ago, has not yet made his debut on the pitch, according to the newspaper Le Parisien.

“Although the option is not on the agenda, the possibility of a reconciliation is not science fiction. Paris he has assumed that he could have made a mistake in his signing, “says the generalist newspaper, which often serves as the ‘deep throat’ of the Parisian club.

The newspaper recalls that the Beds He is experiencing one of his worst years after having undergone a left knee operation in February and dragging several problems in one leg. He arrived with the soleus of his left foot damaged and when it seemed that he could recover last September he suffered a relapse that again took him away from collective training.

According to Le Parisien, the PSG wants to believe that what stops the ex-Madridista is his impatience to return, that he would be creating certain “muscular imbalances due to his desire to go faster than medicine”, which would explain why he continues to feel pain every time he trains.

“His last confrontation with the Chelsea, in the semifinals of the Champions League, it was six months ago. An eternity for a 35-year-old player, “says the newspaper. Bouquets The training was scheduled for this week, but for now the Sevillian still has no return date.