Protocol to assess medical disability in Long Covid

As a pathology with its own entity, ‘Post-COVID Syndrome’ has forced many health workers to prolong their absence from work after infection, leading to functional limitations that can last for weeks and even months and that make it difficult to return to the job.

That is why from the State Confederation of Medical Unions (Cesm) they ask for a specific protocol that allows assessing the disability and work aptitude at the time of considering the High medical, avoiding an “unhealthy and ineffective return to work”, or the controversy between medical discharge and a declaration of non-aptitude by the prevention service. This, they assume, will facilitate decision-making “when work capacity is valued”, being applicable both for occupational physicians and for Primary Care and medical inspections.

In the event that there are non-disabling limitations at the time of discharge, the adaptation of the tasks and the ‘partial work-related medical discharge’ They are the best options, according to the union, when it comes to “ensuring health surveillance.”

Said strategy should contemplate “a communication and close collaboration between the labor, benefit and preventive spheres”, helping to coordinate the healthcare action of the doctor, both in Primary Care and in hospital, with the Social Security, Mutual Societies and Prevention Services of occupational hazards.



Case study and patient experience with Long Covid

According to the union, this requires differentiating the areas of competence, as well as promoting greater coordination between institutions. He also advocates facilitating a early diagnosis of the Long Covid, monitoring of your symptoms, medical care and early comprehensive rehabilitation, for your more

early functional recovery by a specific multidisciplinary team or unit.

Along these lines, the union sees a need to carry out a study of cases to know the “real impact on occupational health”, as well as a survey in the working population that caused IT (Temporary Disability) due to the disease and how the persistent covid affected his work, personal and social sphere, in order to have “the patient’s perspective”.