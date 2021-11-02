Proposals for the European report on the welfare of farm animals

The implementation report on the welfare of animals on the farm, before being transferred to the European Commission, has been reviewed by the Commission on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI), which has carried out a series of contributions.

Among the points to be reviewed, ENVI urges the Agriculture Commission to add to the report the performance of periodic and exhaustive controls of the production of terrestrial and aquatic animals in accordance with the applicable legislation, since the Commission expresses its “concern about the scarce number of controls on compliance with animal welfare legislation ”, since“ there are, sometimes, no or very few official controls, particularly for species that are not subject to specific regulations”.

In reference to aquatic animals, they emphasize that the legal regulations designed to protect the fishes are, generally much less numerous and less stringent than those designed to protect other animals reared for human consumption, which is why they point to the need to adapt EU regulations on fish welfare to the standards established in the Aquatic Animal Health Code of the World Organization for Animal Health.

Regarding the welfare of farm animals, they state that the relative legislation must be specific for each species, promoting the five areas: nutrition, the environment, health, behavior and mental state, and that these “must be compatible with scientific data related to animal sensitivity and should be updated as scientific knowledge evolves ”.

ENVI recommends in its report that a species-by-species approach be adopted that takes into account and evaluates the characteristics of each different animal, which must have housing systems appropriate to their specific needs, while safeguarding human and animal health.

In addition, MEPs call for proposals to regulate specific species that currently remain unprotected or inadequately protected by European Union (EU) legislation on animal welfare, such as dairy cows, breeders of broilers and chickens, rabbits. , sheep and turkeys.

In this sense, they encourage, for example, the revision of the Directive establishing minimum standards for the protection of chickens intended for meat production, in order to reduce peak population density and industry dependence on antibiotics, dramatically improve the poor welfare of chickens by providing them with natural light, fresh air, more space and enrichment, and prohibit the rearing of extremely fast growing chickens. They also disapprove of the “unethical and systematic slaughter of billions of male chickens in the EU each year, either using a grinding machine or carbon dioxide gas”.

They also ask for proposals to be included to prohibit “immediately” the “forced, cruel and unnecessary” feeding of ducks and geese for the production of foie gras.

Regarding animal transport, they point out that animal welfare requirements are difficult to maintain during long-distance trips for farm animals, so they warn about “the importance of guaranteeing a high level of animal welfare during these actions, and that economical instruments should be used to further reduce long transport times whenever possible ”.

Thus, they demand that the member states “promote the use and development of regional slaughterhouses and mobile slaughterhouses, as well as slaughter at the farm or slaughter at the nearest facility ”. Also that “efficient and systematic inspections of consignments of animals are carried out before loading, in order to stop practices that worsen animal welfare conditions for transport by land or sea, such as allowing overcrowded means of transport or unsuitable animals to make long trips, or allowing the continued use of checkpoints with inadequate facilities for rest ”.

DEVELOP MEASURES TO HELP FARMERS

The document includes the need to develop adequate measures, including the use of funds from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and national endowments, to help farmers transition to higher level animal welfare, no cages, with organic farming methods, and with high-quality training to ensure animal welfare and environmental health, “which will help ensure a resilient and sustainable economy.”

At this point, they clarify that farmers need adequate deadlines to improve their housing systems due to the large investments that are often required.

Given the ethical dimension of animal welfare, consider “essential that citizens have clear information, easily understandable and accessible on current regulations and on compliance with animal welfare regulations ”.

For this reason, they demand that the awareness of citizens on issues related to animal welfare be promoted, and underline the need for Member States to “strengthen public awareness and understanding of the importance of animal welfare in the context of campaigns advertising, school courses and agricultural training courses ”.

Therefore, they consider it necessary to commit to promoting the development of a single EU animal welfare label, based on species-specific animal protection indicators, and scientifically based. What’s more, the text recognizes the importance of the Commission’s external study on animal welfare labeling.

They propose that this label should provide consumers with objective and scientific information on the quality of all stages of the animal’s life, including birth, transport and methods of slaughter.

They also underline the need to improve the welfare and health of animals as part of the ‘One Health’ approach, and point to the fact that, “to achieve this goal, it is essential to improve animal husbandry practices, as better animal welfare improves animal health, reducing the need for medication and slows the spread of zoonoses ”.

Finally, they recall that both veterinary and human medicine must guarantee the responsible use of antimicrobials in order to achieve a significant reduction in them. “There is a correlation between improving animal welfare, for example through more sustainable practices such as extensive grassland-based livestock production, and reducing reliance on antimicrobials. Animals that are well cared for and properly housed are less prone to disease and infection, and therefore require fewer antimicrobials, ”they say.