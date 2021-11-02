Property of his lord | The Basque newspaper

No, a Ridley Scott movie will never be left with two stars in this corner. Because when we go down because of being a woman and such and such we always return to the references that, in the company of others, gave us so long ago. To Thelma. To Louise. Lieutenant Ripley. But not just for the three of them. We knew before anyone else that genders and matter were liquid thanks to three replicants: Rachel, Pris, Zhora. There will never be less than three stars for the author of ‘Gladiator’. Even less if it handles a script signed among others by Ben Affleck of ‘Goodbye little goodbye’ and ‘Lost’. As much as the character of Marguerite de Carrouges will never have either the poise or the cinematic power of the previously mentioned creatures. As much as it was flesh and blood; a brave woman who in the middle of the fourteenth century dared to denounce to the King of France that one of his knights had raped her.

The last duel Assessment:

3 out of five

Address:

Ridley Scott.

Script:

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Nicole Holofcener.

Interpreters:

Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer, Nathaniel Parker.

Nationality:

United States 2021.

Music:

Harry Gregson-Williams.

Photography:

Dariusz Wolski.

Duration:

152 m.

Cinemas:

Prince, Old Berri, Urbil, Niessen, Mendibil.

Three stars for Scott. Not because it tells the story from three different points of view. That of the husband mocked by his rival. Mocked at court, riches and possessions; that of the equally unjust, possessive and rapist husband and hers, who if the court (or God himself) sentenced to lie will be burned alive. No, that does not give three stars to anyone because it is already an old way of narrating, the kind that are studied in the initiation course of any literature workshop or film school. Also, the ‘House of Gucci’ master seems to use that technique with disdain and laziness. It gives three versions, yes, but using practically the same shots, the same dialogues and the same camera movements.

But three are its stars. By how great, morbid and lethal the judges, doctors, mothers, lords and kings rave. Four could be when, precisely, the duel begins.