prevention, organization and personalization to treat it

has presented this Tuesday an initiative to address the Respiratory Syncytial Virus in a multidisciplinary way:With the aim of joining the efforts of all the agents involved in this disease and reducing infections, the director of Corporate Affairs and Market Access of the pharmaceutical company,, has applauded this project and stressed its importance to minimize the risks in the population that suffers it.

VRS is the first cause of acute respiratory infection in children, and it is the main reason for hospitalization of the lower respiratory tract in children under two years of age in developed countries. Thus, the main objective of this project is to establish a joint action plan to reduce the impact that this virus can cause, mainly in the risk group.

Risk population: premature babies, children with chronic respiratory disease, congenital heart disease or certain immunodeficiencies

, specialist in Family and Community Medicine, president of the Humans Foundation and deputy managing director of Hospital Clínico San Carlos, has stressed that this project meets the POP parameter, that is,. And, at this point, he has highlighted the importance of a complete diagnosis in the first line of care. “A good diagnosis by pediatricians and nurses can prevent many children from reaching the hospital,” he warned.

All the experts have agreed that the hygienic-sanitary measures acquired during the Covid-19 pandemic made it easy to control VRS last year. A trend that could change this winter, as cases are expected to increase. “RSV could compromise hospitals and primary care centers during this next winter, when the virus could have more circulation and, therefore, a greater incidence in potential risk populations,” he pointed out. Manuel Sanchez Luna, President of SENEO and head of the Neonatology Service of the Gregorio Marañón University Hospital in Madrid.

The objective of Universo VRS: a future without hospitalizations

Astrazeneca’s director of Corporate Affairs and Market Access has explained that the objective of Universo VRS is “essential to address the peculiarities of this virus and improve the quality of life of patients and their familiesThus, he has insisted that his company works for “a future without hospitalizations.”

In this sense, Sánchez Luna recalled that “there is no effective treatment” for it and that care by the family has to be “exquisite”. “All treatment measures have to be applied by families at home,” he emphasized. Maintaining breastfeeding, taking care of respiratory and environmental hygiene, disinfecting toys, repeatedly using hydroalcoholic gel or using a mask in case of respiratory infection, he pointed out, are the “most important” measures to deal with a disease that is easily transmitted.

“Only the closest environment to these little ones can understand the impact of a VRS infection on the life of a baby and his family. With projects such as VRS Universe we tell them they are not alone and, above all, that, by reinforcing prevention, we can help achieve maximum protection against RSV “, he concluded Amaya saez, director of the Menudos Corazones Foundation.