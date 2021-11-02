Premier League: Nuno Esprito Santo stops being Tottenham’s manager

ANDl Tottenham fired coach Nuno Esprito Santo on Monday after suffering his fifth defeat in the 10 games that the Portuguese was in charge of the team.

“The Club can announce today that Nuno Esprito Santo and his technical staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties“, says the statement issued by the club.

“I know how much Nuno and his technical team wanted to succeed and I am sorry I had to make this decision“Spurs managing director Fabio Paratici said in a statement.”Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We want to thank him and his technical staff and wish him the best for the future. “

The decision, four months after Nuno took office, came after the 3-0 home loss to Manchester United on saturday. Nuno was booed by the audience, who yelled at him “you don’t know what you’re doing.”

In the middle of a very heated environment, the fans also sang “let Levy go,” alluding to club president Daniel Levy, who had appointed Nuno after firing Jos Mourinho in April.

Tottenham is eighth in the Premier League, ten points behind the leader and five points from fourth place, occupied by West Ham, the last to qualify for the Champions League.

For now, no successor has been announced.

Nuno received a team hit by the comings and goings around his star Harry Kane, who was denied a transfer to Manchester City. Kane has been a shadow of the fearsome scorer of all time, scoring just one goal in nine games. Against United he did not make a single shot at the archery.

Nuno was elected the best manager of the Premier in April, after winning the first three games of the season in August. Since then, however, Tottenham have prevailed in only two of the seven games they have played. And one of three European Conference League games.

The 47-year-old technician is the third Premier League manager to lose his job since the start of the season, after Watford fired Xisco Muoz, while Newcastle United fired Steve Bruce.

