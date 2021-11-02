Possible Weekly Agenda from November 1 to 8, 2021

The Day of the Dead has come to Free fire, players have been able to win great prizes such as skins and exclusive items such as weapons and emotes. In addition to what has already been seen in the battle royale of Garena, players have had the opportunity to claim double diamonds and the discounted elite pass. This week is even more special, players will be able to get gifts and collection events.

The possible Free Fire Weekly Agenda This week has arrived, here I tell you some of the things that Free Fire players will be able to claim, in addition to the prizes for the Day of the Dead, a new character and Elite Pass have arrived.

On Monday, November 1, the players of Free fire will receive a grand prize, the Elite Pass of the Month of November will be released, players who pre-ordered the passage for 1200 diamonds last week will be able to receive their first rewards as the Elite Pass female skin.

After November 2, a great event will flood Free fire. The Day of the Dead will arrive with great prizes and special events, players who log in this day will be able to claim the new character ‘Otho’. That’s not all, a new reload event will give you a chance to get hold of the Thompson Day of the Dead and Kord Día de Muertos.

If you thought it was all, the old Oro Royale go back to Free fire for players who want some old skins. Definitely, Garena knows how to make a Day of the Dead Celebration like no other developer. I recommend you save some diamonds and Gold tickets to get all the prizes.

On November 3, players receive the new event ‘Tower of Tokens‘. This event will bring some special prizes like the new skin “Hades”, Although it is not at all safe, the skin could be accompanied by its female counterpart. Still, another event will arrive to accompany Hades. Skull Hunter is available to those who want to obtain ‘Skull Candles’ to claim the ‘Golden Jaw’ bandana.

Finally, on November 6, the players of Free fire You will receive a new Weapon Royale, this weapon could be the new Woodpecker, this weapon has not received any special skin but we hope that the new Weapon Royale can give us some improvements for this sniper rifle that is lethal in medium range.