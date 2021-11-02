Play Store and Garena are giving away diamonds

The players of Free fire have a chance to win thousands of free diamonds with the help of Play Store and Garena. Recently the developer and creator of Free Fire, Garena, has launched a new offering where players of Free fire They will be able to claim something like $ 10 dollars in diamonds, of course, to make this possible, players have to follow some rules.

If you are one of those Free Fire players who like to get free diamonds, Garena has something special for you. The official account of Garena has launched a new special offer where, using the Play Store, you can claim diamonds, all you need is a card with points Google play.

The offer has been launched for the players of India this afternoon, the players of Free Fire from India they will be able to get up to $ 10 dollars in diamonds for Free fire. Although we do not know if the offer will reach the players in America, it is possible that in the next few days we will have an answer.

“Get an in-game bonus worth up to $ 10 in Garena Free Fire, when you buy a recharge code of Google play. ” Says Garena’s announcement on his official account. In addition, the publication shows us the bases to get the diamonds, it is important to mention the diamonds will be awarded according to the recharge that is made at that time.

Remember, this event is active at the moment but only in the India region, if you have an account in this region you may be able to get this new offer. I hope it will help you to get hold of the exclusive objects that are in that region.