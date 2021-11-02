Photos: This is what the ranch-style mansion that Billie Eilish bought from Leona Lewis looks like

Billie Eilish is said to be investing in real estate

American singer Billie Eilish recently decided to pay $ 2.3 million for a ranch-style mansion that belonged to English singer Leona Lewis..

According to specialized media this purchase is an investment strategyas the 19-year-old pop superstar still lives in a not-so-luxurious home in the community of Highland Park in the suburbs of Los Angeles.

The property stands out for the area specially designed for horses / The Grosby Group

This new property It is located in Glendale, California, on a fairly hidden cul-de-sac. What your visitors first come across is a large black door.

The extension of this ranch is 2,108 square feet distributed in three bedrooms and three bathrooms; however, the most attractive part of the place is the area for horses.

On 0.72 acres is the single silver main house, stables, feeding room, tack room, a guest house, a private apartment for the housekeeper, an ideal meadow for exercising the horses and a goat pen. .

The main house is 2,108 square feet / The Grosby Group

The british Leona Lewis acquired this mansion in 2013. During the years in which she owned the place, she decided to do a series of renovations, among which is a swimming pool with its own sunken conversation well and a terrace for the enjoyment of her and her guests.

Leona Lewis was commissioned to remodel the pool area with built-in sundeck / The Grosby Group

You may also like:

– Billie Eilish will launch her first perfume, it is vegan and cruelty free

– Billie Eilish takes advantage of her concert in Texas to harshly criticize the new anti-abortion law

– This is what the modern mansion that Drake paid $ 65 million looks like