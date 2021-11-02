Photos of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman on the set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The recordings of the fourth tape in the saga, which is scheduled to premiere in the middle of the other year, revealed the presence of the Oscar winner, who will return to history, apparently, in a ‘flashback’.

The movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is already filming in Los Angeles and promises a lot of action, incredible characters and the surprise of Portman as a heroine.

In the images obtained by Guacamouly you can see Chris Hemsworth in shape and wearing the statuesque body that characterizes him and his character, as well as his long blonde hair.

(See also: How to get Chris Hemsworth’s (‘Thor’) muscles without eating meat)

Read also













These are the photos of the filming that circulate:

Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, the novelties of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Not only will Portman return as Jane Foster, who is rumored to transform into Mighty thor, but the next installment of the adventures of Thor will add to its cast Christian Bale, one of the most respected actors in Hollywood, who will play Gorr the God Butcher, the villain.

If the film is based entirely on the comics, Bale’s character will be a man who lost his family and now blames all the gods for this unfortunate situation, so he decides to eliminate them one by one with a special weapon.