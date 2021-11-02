Personalized vaccines are the future of medicine: UNAM

According to information from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the news vaccines or therapies against Cancer They will be obtained from cells or antigens of the patient, which will help to make treatments less aggressive and with fewer adverse effects.

It was during the conservatory “Vaccines from the future: Cancer and HIV “ that was part of the activities of the Festival of Sciences and Humanities 2021 that Javier Sacristán de Alva, in charge of Continuing Education of the University Program of Studies on Asia and Africa (PUEAA) of the UNAM, considered that these conditions should be resolved hand in hand between the social and technical fields.

Vaccines personalized, the future of medicine: UNAM

Secondly, Jacobo Silva Parada, postdoctoral fellow at PUEAA and professor at the Faculty of Political and Social SciencesHe referred to the case of India where the health system is inequitable and there are approximately 2.3 million people infected with HIV; it is the third country in the world with the most affected.

At the same time, Everardo González González, of the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies (ITESM), explained that Molecular Biology created a revolution.

In this sense, a project of the Moderna pharmaceutical company is to develop personalized biologics, particularly against Cancer., explained González:

“It is a heterogeneous disease, so this vaccine would have the ability to select characteristic elements of each patient and try to guarantee a greater effect, protection, and better therapy. That goes hand in hand with sequencing technologies, which determine the genetic code present in tumor cells and that vaccines go directly, with greater precision to their objective. These projects are under study; they are what is coming ”.

By having cell culture in vitro, you can also cultivate the virus to treat them, make them as harmless as possible and provide protection:

“With the evolution of technologies such as recombinant or molecular biology, new forms of vaccines have been generated.” Another important part is bioinformatics ”.

There are more than 80 vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from the United States; among the important against Cancer is it so: Provenge, in 2010, and five years later the second, against Cancer prostate and adenomas (tumor that is not cancerous), one based on virus of herpes genetically modified, “trained” to attack cancer cells that is administered directly into the tumors; and the other is by isolating dendritic cells (“sentinels” of the immune system) from the patient that are “trained” in vitro to attack the tumors and then re-implanted as vaccine.

Gonzalez gonzalez stressed that it is necessary for science and technology to go hand in hand with the social, cultural and even religious part, because it is possible to count on vaccines and other advances, but there are also impediments to reaching people.

Do youCancer associate with virus?

In the session moderated by Martin Bonfil Olivera, of the Directorate General for the Dissemination of Science from UNAM, Itzel Montserrat Lara Mayorga, also from ITESM, explained that there are Cancer associate with virus, and others that occur in various ways.

It is complex, which is why a vaccine or definitive cure:

“It is a disease where biological, environmental and social factors intervene”; for example, 75 percent of breast cancer cases are more associated with lifestyle ”.

In addition, there are different types of cancer, depending on the organ where it develops; the genetics makes it different from patient to patient; and not all cells that make up a tumor are the same.

Primary health care

Jacobo Silva Parada, postdoctoral fellow at the PUEAA and professor of the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences, explained that in primary health care, especially in rural settings, it can be basic, elemental and incomplete, but it has first-rate research institutions. In addition, the nation has the factory of vaccines biggest in the world.

As of the year 2000, he recalled, there are biological tests against HIV, as part of a global initiative; “They have an institute for the investigation of virus, but also with an organization for its control and a series of international cooperation mechanisms, with the United States and Europe in particular, to try to develop the vaccine”.

Finally, Silva Parada He noted that 70 percent of the Indian health system is private and the public is not incentivized; it spends more on military supplies and defense than on health. Likewise, there have been anti-movementsvaccines; there are prejudices and superstitions that are assembled like a wall and prevent public policies and technological advances from being for everyone, he concluded.

