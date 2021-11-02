Percy Jackson. This is what Annabeth looks like today; actress Alexandra Daddario

In 2010 the film was released Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, based on the novel of the same name written by Rick Riordan. In this story, Percy Jackson is the main character, but in his adventures he is accompanied by his best friend named Annabeth Chase played by actress Alexandra Daddario.

Thanks to the story of the demigod Percy Jackson, who discovers that he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon, actors such as Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario, actress who played Annabeth Chase, daughter of the goddess Athena, achieved international fame.

From a very young age Alexandra Daddario knew that she wanted to be an actress, however, it was until she was 15 when she had her first job in the tv series All My Children where she played Laurie Lewis, said character appeared in the production for 43 episodes.

After her appearance in the television series Alexandra Daddario began to work in small roles in other productions important as in episodes of Law and order, The Sopranos, Nurse jackie, among other. As for the cinema, the actress participated in The Babysitters, The Attic, as well as in Pitch.

It was in 2010 when Alexandra Daddario managed to catapult her career when she played the demigoddess Annabeth Chase, Percy Jackson’s best friend and whom she would accompany on his adventures. The actress worked on the first film of the son of Poseidon, as well as the second installment: Percy Jackson and the sea of ​​monsters.

Little by little the actress made her way into Hollywood productions so we saw her in movies like Texas Chainsaw 3D, San Andreas next to Dwayne Johnson. He also participated in The Choice and in Baywatch where he shared credits again with Johnson, as well as with Zac Efron with whom he was romantically related.

Since 2018 Alexandra Daddario has worked up in different movies, including When We First Met in which he starred alongside Adam DeVine, the film was released on Netflix. As if that were not enough, in 2019 he shared the set with Diego Boneta, they both worked on Die in a Gunfight, which has not yet been released.

The friendship relationship that emerged between the Mexican and the American was demonstrated when the actress shared on Instagram a video next to Diego Boneta where the protagonist of Luis Miguel: the series teaches the actress some swear words in Spanish.

PJG