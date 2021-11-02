Pathophysiology of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

The inheritance of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is autosomal dominant.

Katherine Soto, cardiologist.

For an athlete or a sportsman, it may be normal to fatigue or lose breath momentarily according to the intensity of the exercise performed. But if these symptoms occur in a person suffering from obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, it could increase the heart rate of the heart causing complications as serious as sudden death. Hence the importance of knowing this disease that is transmitted by genetic inheritance.

Genetic disease

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is caused by genetic mutations that cause irregular thickening of the heart muscle and block the normal flow of blood out of the heart. “What happens when the gene is affected is that the septum, which is what divides the ventricles or the lower chambers of the heart, thickens and this causes the blood flow in the heart to be obstructed in the left ventricular outflow tract. . And that is why this condition in many cases can be obstructive. But not all patients will have obstruction, or the same degree of obstruction”, Explained cardiologist Katherine Soto in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Being a genetic condition, there is a 50% probability that the gene mutation will pass from parents to children. “In most cases we can find this condition in several members of the same family. The inheritance of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is autosomal dominant, which means that a person who has the condition has a 50% chance of passing that affected gene to each of their children. But not all people who acquire the mutation will develop the disease, they may simply be carriers of that affected gene, “said Dr. Soto, who carried out her practice at Pavía Health Clinic in Añasco and at the Mayagüez Medical Center.

When the gene is found in a family member, doctors recommend annual screenings for the illness in all relatives first-rate children who are 12 to 18 years old and every three years for adults 18 years of age and older.

Symptoms

Symptoms that hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy patients may experience include:

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Poor exercise tolerance

Fatigue

Palpitations

Dizziness

Loss of consciousness or syncope

From according to Dr. Soto, there may be a variation of symptoms between patients, as well as intensity. “Some may have symptoms at rest, but most have symptoms when they exert themselves, which increases the heart rate and development of obstruction and more symptoms. Most people present them in the adulthood from 40 years, but they develop the condition from puberty, so they are quite variable. That is why you have to be very aware of the family history, the signs of the physical examination and do the necessary heart tests ”, stressed the specialist in heart diseases.

Detection and treatments

The diagnosis of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is usually confirmed with an echocardiogram, which looks at the heart muscle for abnormal thickness. An MRI or MRI scan can also be used to determine the presence of this disease by looking at the function of the heart and heart valves.

Meanwhile, the goal of treatment is to alleviate patients’ symptoms and prevent complications such as heart failure, non-ventricular cardiac arrhythmias, arterial fibrillation, strokes, and sudden death. These treatments may include beta-blockers drugs, calcium blockers, and invasive procedures to decrease the thickness of the septum of the ventricles and the gradient of the obstruction.

Risk of sudden death

In the case of patients who are at higher risk of suffering a sudden death due to cardiac arrhythmias, the doctor explained that they undergo a good medical history and physical examination, as well as tests to detect if they are in danger of ventricular arrhythmias that cause sudden death.

“This occurs in a very low number of patients who have the condition. But you always want to be able to identify in time who are the patients who are at risk. These are patients who have a family history of sudden cardiac death or who have had cardiac arrest, sustained ventricular arrhythmias, loss of prior consciousness, who have a septum thickness of more than three centimeters, or severe obstruction to blood flow. We can evaluate that with the diagnosis and also determine the severity of the condition, ”said Soto.

Within this group at risk could be athletes who play highly competitive games such as soccer or basketball, which is why medical studies are always carried out to confirm or rule out whether they suffer from heart disease.

“In studies it was found that athletes who had sudden death, many of them had undiagnosed hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy. This is why athletes and those who play competitive sports now undergo a physical examination and screening echocardiograms to detect the condition. If they have the disease, they are advised not to participate in these sports because exercise increases the heart rate and this makes the heart unable to fill properly and the obstruction in these patients worsens, “said the cardiologist.

In control of other heart conditions

Finally, Dr. Soto recommended the modification of risk factors that prevent the development of cardiovascular conditions that could be associated such as arrhythmias and heart failure.

“It is always important to manage hypertension, diabetes well, avoid smoking and try to have an active life. Although they cannot practice competitive sports, it is recommended that they maintain an active life, a balanced diet and low in salt because high blood pressure is also a risk factor for developing ventricular hypertrophy. These cardiomyopathy patients must have all these risk factors well controlled to avoid other complications ”, he concluded.