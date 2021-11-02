‘Parallel Mothers’ and these winning films will come to Netflix

In the last edition of the Venice Film Festival, the opening film was directed by Pedro Almodóvar with Parallel mothers, his latest feature film that adds his greatest collaborator Penélope Cruz. The Spanish actress, as we remember, won the Volpi Cup.

So the iconic combo turned Parallel mothers in one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And now, for our fortune, It already has a release date set in Mexico courtesy of Netflix, who acquired the distribution rights.

‘Parallel Mothers’ comes to Netflix

As we tell you, Parallel mothers will reach the Netflix catalog in Mexico and Latin America in early 2022. The exact date of his arrival is not yet known, but the availability of the film in the territory is great news. HERE the first trailer.

Parallel mothers introduces us to Janis and Ana, two women who are about to become mothers and who are in the hospital where they are going to give birth. They are two completely different women, even in ages, who coincide not only because of the place and motherhood, but also the circumstances: neither had planned to be a mother.

Janis, played by Cruz, is even excited while Ana, who is much younger, is scared, she doesn’t want to be a mother. Janis, ready to be a mother, takes care of Ana to convince her that everything is going to be okay. This makes the two women relate in a deep and quite complicated way.

Among the cast stands out Penelope Cruz, of course. However, we also see another of Almodóvar’s collaborators, Rossy de Palma, who joins Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde and Julieta Serrano.

Other premieres on Netflix

Parallel mothers It’s not the only standout film coming to Netflix in the next few months. For this closing of 2021, in fact, it brings the most important films that so far have only been released at international festivals such as Venice or Cannes.

The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion premiered in competition in Venice and critics have acclaimed it not only for the work of the New Zealander (who returns after 12 years), but for the spectacular cast with Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, not forgetting the score by Jonny Greenwood.

The Power of the Dog premieres on December 1, 2021 and was part of the international premieres of FICM 2021. HERE we will talk about how it could sweep the Oscars in 2022.

Fire night by Tatiana Huezo, which premiered at Cannes, will also hit the Netflix catalog next November 17, 2021. This first fiction by Huezo will seek an Oscar nomination 2022 in the category of Best Foreign Film on behalf of Mexico. HERE we leave our interview with the director and the cast.

The Hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino It will also arrive on Netflix on December 15, 2021. Sorrentino also had his time in Venice with this film that brings him back to the cinema after 6 years (his last was Youth 2015).

Don’t look up by Adam McKay, has one of the most impressive casts starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence alongside Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Melanie Lynskey, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi. Don’t look up It will premiere on December 24 on Netflix. HERE the first teaser of the tape.