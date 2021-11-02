Pancreas: these are the foods that you should eliminate from your diet

The functioning of the pancreas will be directly affected by the feeding that we carry out, bringing serious consequences for the Health in case of not meeting some basic requirements for our system. This gland located behind the stomach and in front of the spine produces juices that help break down food and hormones that control blood sugar levels.

Consequently, it is essential to know which products should be removed from the feeding everyday life and avoid major problems such as breast cancer pancreas; pancreatitis, which arises when digestive enzymes initiate a process of digestion of the same gland; and cystic fibrosis, considered a genetic disorder in which thick mucous secretion obstructs the pancreatic ducts.

Furthermore, recent studies have confirmed that the pancreas it is involved in diabetes because in type I the gland cells do not produce enough insulin due to the reaction of the body’s immune system against them. On the other hand, in the second type, the pancreas loses the ability to secrete enough insulin compared to the feeding.

Among the habits necessary to maintain the pancreas in good condition and benefit the Health, those who know the most about the subject recommend not to drink alcoholic beverages and avoid feeding containing fat, as well as large meals. Consequently, achieving a healthy balanced diet will be vital for the good care of the aforementioned gland, therefore, in addition, it is necessary to restrict the consumption of chocolates, butter, yellow cheeses, fast foods, fried foods, flavoring broths and sausages.

Photo: Pexels

Finally, in case a person suffers from pancreatitis, doctors advise consuming milk, low-fat yogurt, light white cheese, boiled egg, white bread and some low-fat meats such as poultry breast without skin. Finally, a diet based on cooked vegetables will be essential so that the pancreas help build a good level of Health.