Pachuca coaching staff and players will pay game tickets against San Luis

Pachuca is located in position 17 of the general table of the Opening 2021 with 17 points, the product of four victories, five draws and six defeats.

The duel before Athletic of San Luis, postponed from Matchday 5, will be vital to maintain hopes of qualifying for the Repechage, as a win and the combination of results would allow the Tuzos, depend on themselves in the last Matchday to qualify.

And knowing that they have not had the best tournament, the technical staff and players of the Bella Airosa decided to pay the box office of the game against the Potosinos so that the fans can go without paying the Hidalgo Stadium.

“Fans, we know that the results have not arrived and that we are indebted to you, but we also know that together we are stronger,” he said. Jorge ‘El Burrito’ Hernandez in video published by the social networks of Pachuca.

“That’s why today, players and coaching staff we will pay for your ticket so that the entrance to the game on Wednesday is free for you,” he added Oscar Ustari in the same video.

In case the Tuzos defeat the saint Louis So what Cougars, in a postponed match of Matchday 11, do not defeat Saints, Hidalgo will be in the Repechage zone.

