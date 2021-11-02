Overwatch 2 delayed – Nintenderos

An interesting message comes to us related to one of the most anticipated games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case of Overwatch 2.

In the text that we leave you next, the delay of the game is confirmed. It will no longer be launched “after 2021” and it is believed that could be launched in 2023. Here it is:

As we’ve worked with new leaders at Blizzard and within the franchises themselves, particularly in certain key creative roles, it has become apparent that some of the Blizzard content planned for next year will benefit from more development time to reach its full potential. While we are still planning to offer a substantial amount of Blizzard content next year, we are now planning a later release for Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV than originally planned. These are two of the most anticipated titles in the industry, and our teams have made great strides toward completion in recent quarters. But we believe that giving teams some additional time to complete production and continuing to increase their creative resources to support titles after launch will ensure that these releases delight and engage their communities for many years to come. These decisions will drive the financial improvement we expected to see next year. But we are confident that this is the right course of action for our people, our players, and the long-term success of our franchises.

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, which does not have a release date yet, at this link.

Source.