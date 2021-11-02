only 55% of people have minimal sequelae

María Vila, president of Medtronic in Spain and Portugal.

On the occasion of the celebration of World Stroke Day on October 29, Medtronic has collaborated with the Freno al Ictus Foundation and the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) in the celebration of a scientific, social and institutional meeting held on Friday in the Congress of Deputies. The objective of the event was to raise awareness about the importance of an adequate stroke approach and the impact of this disease both on the national health system and on the quality of life of patients. The event was attended by the different parliamentary groups, the presidents of both entities, Julio Agredano at the head of the Freno al Ictus Foundation and José Miguel Laínez as president of the SEN, and different leading experts in the management and control of stroke .

Currently between 110,000 and 120,000 people suffer a stroke each year in Spain according to data from the SEN. In addition, stroke is the second leading cause of death in the country, the first in the case of women, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE). Given these data, both entities have shown that it is essential accelerate the care chain to reduce the impact of stroke on society and promote the recovery of patients. In this sense, at a medical level, the early diagnostic and the rapid treatment of stroke with the most innovative healthcare technology they reduce the risk of disability and improve neurological outcomes after a stroke.



Benefits of rapid intervention after stroke

To the above data it is added that, according to the SEN, of the stroke cases that are produced in Spain, only 55 percent of people manage to recover or have minimal consequences. 30 percent of those affected suffer disabling sequelae that affect your quality of life and that of your family members, who on many occasions become caregivers. Hand in hand with current health technology it is possible to improve these figures. Specifically, scientific evidence has shown that mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive and safe intervention, favors the patient to regain his functional independence three months after the intervention.

This is because with mechanical thrombectomy it is possible to quickly and easily remove the clots that block the passage of blood to the brain, one of the main causes of stroke, from the bloodstream. Is introduced a catheter through the femoral artery and the clot is removed without exposing patients to the risks of conventional intervention. Thanks to this and the benefits of the technique, many of the people who suffer a stroke can return to their daily lives without any sequelae.

Thus, minimally invasive surgery allows a better approach to stroke, which has an impact on the quality of life of patients. But the work carried out by medical societies, foundations and patient associations continues to be essential to bring knowledge to health professionals and society as a whole and thus favor prevention, diagnosis and treatment of stroke.



Recognize the symptoms of stroke to act in time

On the other hand, as was also explained in the conference organized by the Freno al Ictus Foundation and the SEN, reaction time to a possible stroke is vital to avoid future sequelae. The main signs that warn that a person may be having a stroke are: immobility on one side of the face, if the mouth is twisted to one side; weakness in the arms and legs or paralysis on one side of the body; the inability to articulate words and phrases or speak correctly; and sudden loss of vision and balance or the appearance of a severe headache. Faced with some of these symptoms, the main recommendation is to go to the emergency services.

The indication by the patient himself or his companions of these signals will favor the activation of the known as Stroke Code by health personnel based on the early recognition of symptoms and the consequent prioritization of care in order to reduce the risk of disability.