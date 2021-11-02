“One day they will say that we are perfect and another that we are shit”

The Portuguese assured that he does not care what the critics say after having played 18 years as a professional

Cristiano Ronaldo, forward of Manchester United, downplayed the criticism his team has received and said he knows that one day they will tell them that they are “perfect” and the next that they are “shit.”

CR7 played down the criticism Manchester United has received. EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

The Portuguese scored a goal last Saturday and gave an assist against Tottenham Hotspur, in a victory (0-3) that kept Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the team’s coach and that takes pressure off after the defeat against Liverpool by 0-5 .



“The team was under a lot of pressure, a bit sad, but we knew we could respond well. We played well and had a good start,” he said. Christian in an interview with Sky Sports.

“My job is to help the team with my experience, my goals and my assists, so I’m delighted to have helped. I do not care (what the critics say) because I have played 18 years as a professional, so I know that one day people will say that we are perfect and the next day they will say that we are shit, “said Cristiano.

“I know we have to deal with it, but it’s always better when people say good things about us and are happy,” she added.