“One day everything is perfect and the next we are rubbish”: Ronaldo in the face of criticism for Manchester United’s losing streak

Following Manchester United’s victory on Saturday, beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in the English Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo responded to previous press criticism.

“They don’t bother me because I have played soccer for 18 years, so I know that one day everything is perfect and the next we are rubbish. We have to deal with that, “the Portuguese star told Sky Sports.

His statement was in line with those he gave to the same outlet last week. “Criticism is always part of the business, I don’t care about that. And I see it as a good thing, to be honest. If they care about me or talk about me, it is because they still know my potential and value in football“, he assured then. And he added that he was going to “shut his mouth” on the critics by obtaining victories with his club.

The bad streak of the “red devils”

Despite the incorporation of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored seven goals in 806 minutes of play since his return in SeptemberSince the recent victory against Tottenham, the team is not on a good streak. Of the four meetings leading up to Saturday’s game, Manchester United drew one and lost three. And one of those losses was the humiliating loss to Liverpool, 5-0, last week. The very continuity of the technical director, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was in doubt and Ronaldo came out to support him.