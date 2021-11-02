Ochoa is nominated for the best goalkeeper in the world; compete with Oblak and Neuer

Editorial Mediotiempo

Despite the criticism that you can receive, where even they have called him ‘strainer’, Guillermo Ochoa keep showing that He is one of the best goalkeepers in Mexico and the world, since the International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics (IFFHS) has nominated him to receive the award for best goalkeeper of 2021.

Ochoa, who plays with the Águilas del America and defend the bow of the Mexican team, is in a select list with the best goalkeepers from around the world, Well, compete against characters like Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid), Ederson Moraes (Manchester City), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), among some others.

Ochoa for the goalkeeper of the year title

The IFFHS revealed the official list of candidates for best goalkeeper of 2021, where it surprised to see that Guillermo Ochoa was included, although if we take into account the year it has had, it can be seen that it is deserved.

Paco Memo has played practically all the games of America, in Liga MX, this year, in addition to participating in the Concacaf Champions League. He is the goalkeeper least thrashed in the local tournament with only 10 annotations received and a pillar of the leadership of the Eagles in this Apertura 2021.

Internationally is the archer holder of the Mexican National Team and is part of the Tata Martino squad heading to Qatar 2022, Besides that figured as one of the most important elements to obtain the Bronze Medal in Tokyo 2020.

Who could take the title away from Paco Memo?

As mentioned, the list is made up of archers from the world’s elite, so the mexican It will not be easy for him to get the title of best goalkeeper of 2021, but still and in one of those there is a monumental surprise.

This is the full list: