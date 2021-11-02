November arrives with a meteor shower, an eclipse and other astronomical phenomena not to be missed

November is one of the best months to observe the night sky and these are the astronomical phenomena that you cannot miss.

Taurid Meteor Shower (November 4-5)

Although they are not one of the most intense meteor showers of the year, the Taurids of 2021 will be special because they will reach their maximum activity at the best time to observe the night sky: during the November new moon.

The nights of November 4 and 5 will be the best to find a comfortable place with the least possible light pollution to look up to the celestial vault and hunt Taurids. This meteor shower is known for low activity, but huge fireballs capable of illuminating a region of the celestial vault for a few seconds.

And although the radiant (the point from which most meteors seem to originate) is located at Taurus, the fireballs can cross any point of the night sky.

Leonid Meteor Shower (November 17-18)

Two weeks after the Taurids, the Earth will once again encounter a dense cloud of dust and cosmic debris left behind after the last passage of the Comet 55P / Tempel-Tuttle near the inner planets of the Solar System.

Then it will be time for Leonidas. Although its maximum activity reaches about 15 meteors per hour, it is one of the more unpredictable meteor showers, capable of causing meteor storms with thousands of shooting stars.

The most famous meteor storm occurred in November 1833, when the east coast of the United States witnessed tens of thousands of meteors that lit up the night sky and caused both fascination and fear.

The phenomenon encouraged research on the origin of the meteor showers and 34 years later, the Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli concluded that they all came from a parent body and that this could not be other than comets.

It may interest you: The day that ‘the sky fell’ and a meteor storm lit up the night

Partial lunar eclipse (November 19)

On the night of November 19, North America will witness one of the most spectacular astronomical phenomena of the year: a partial eclipse will cause the shadow of the Earth to cover more than 97% of the surface of the moon.

The last lunar eclipse of 2021 will be visible everywhere Canada, United States and Mexico, in addition to Guatemala and Belize, while in South America it will be appreciated during the moonset.

In Mexico, the partial eclipse will begin at 00:19 on November 19 and will reach its peak at 2:03 in the morning. Although the shadow of the Earth will not completely cover the Moon, the visual effect will produce a reddish hue on the lunar surface, similar to that of a total eclipse.

