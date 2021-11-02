Nintendo sues a battle royale for using Mario

1-UP Platform is a battle royale style game, where users can bet to obtain NFT, a controversial method of digital file ownership that uses blockchain technology. This project has already attracted negative attention for its premise. However, now it is Nintendo who joins this controversy, since the Big N has started a legal process against those responsible for this title, this due to the use of images of Super Mario Bros.

In the middle of last month a series of tests were carried out for this title, where you can clearly notice the use of various visual elements inspired by Super Mario Bros. Along with this, the official site of 1-UP Platform it also has several assets from this series. As it was expected, It seems that Nintendo has already taken action on the matter, since several videos related to this project have been removed from the internet. Similarly, those responsible for this battle royale have shared the following message in this regard:

“I’m a community manager for an anonymous team working on a cool freelance concept. The goal was to innovate on an incredible idea that infernoplus had launched in 2019. Nintendo had closed them for innovating and they are known to do so. We just created a reinforced version with a combat system. The goal was to innovate privately within the community to show what is possible if we all contribute new ideas. We just feel like corporate ideas are drying up and almost dying. For all the Nintendo Simps having a panic attack, fear not. They were private test videos that were posted to increase the size of the community. When we go live, the entire game will have custom art without any of the original Nintendo sprites. This was just a proof of concept. The engine is custom made and will be used for other original games. However, the rumor is great. At least it gets people talking about new ideas. “

In September of this year, a statement pointed to the visual style Super Mario Bros. as one of its most striking points, which seems to indicate that they did not actually intend to remove this visual section. At the moment he has not revealed what will happen with 1-UP Platform, but this proposal is likely to live on, albeit with a new face.

In related topics, you can check our review of Mario Party Superstars here. Similarly, the trailer for the Switch Online + Expansion Pack is Nintendo’s most hated video.

Editor’s Note:

The idea of ​​a battle royale where people can bet to get NFT sounds like a proposal that is nowhere to be canceled, either because of the legal problems that this may entail, or because of public opinion. Nintendo was only the beginning, we can only wait and see if 1-UP Platform he does not receive any more demands in the future.

Via: Kotaku