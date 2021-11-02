Nintendo is playing pranks with these WarioWare videos: Get It Together! – Nintenderos

We get an interesting compilation related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog currently. It is in this case WarioWare: Get It Together!

In the list that we leave you below, we can see that Nintendo is trolling its followers on Twitter with videos of different video game scenes in which it bursts Wario. The result is quite curious and fans have not overlooked them:

A clear winner in this round! 🧄 pic.twitter.com/q1oIcI4mkb – Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) November 1, 2021

That’s not Mario … pic.twitter.com/GpvlNxyAhQ – Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) October 25, 2021

No slingshot necessary. pic.twitter.com/8udvR5xJFB – Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) October 21, 2021

“Mua, ha ha! You missed me? Well, here you have me back with microgames at bay and, this time, all my colleagues are joining in on the fun! Take a look at everything that awaits you. » Wario, the infamous video game developer, and his companions have been sucked into their latest creation, and now they need a helping hand to escape it in story mode. Use the absurd abilities of each character to overcome all kinds of microgames, either alone or in the company of another player, either on the same console or through local play.

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link.

Via.