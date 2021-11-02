Nicole Kidman would return to play Atlanna in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman would leave Hong Kong to shoot the sequel to Aquaman in the UK

It has been a little less than a month since the director James wan (Saw, Warren File: The Conjuring, Insidious, Fast and Furious 7 or the recent Maligno) ad before the media the title that the sequel would bear from his hit movie Aquaman (2018), in which Nicole Kidman played the Queen Atlanna, the mother of the future King of Atlantis, Arthur Curry. After a few weeks since the production of the film began, the presence of much of the original cast was confirmed, but nonetheless, Nicole Kidman’s participation in it was not entirely clear.

According to the information found in the news web portal of Variety, the famous actress was in full production of her next Expats series (2022), an adaptation of a Janice YK Lee novel, which will star and will also carry out his work as executive producer through its production company Blossom Films. However, amid the controversy over the abandonment of his new project as an actress, mainly due to the creative differences between the director Lulu wang (The Farewell) and Kidman, which resulted in the production interruption.

Apparently, Kidman informed Hong Kong media HK01 that he will travel to Australia and, after staying there for a while, will go to the UK to shoot his role as Atlanna for the Warner Bros. movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but it is said that it will possibly return to continue shooting what was left of the Expats project (2022). Definitely, Variety has confirmed that the actress will reprise her role as Atlanna for the sequel to Aquaman (2018). Similarly, the South China Morning Post and the Hog Kong Standard published very similar news, as did Oriental Daily who came to report that Nicole Kidman to play Aquaman’s mother again in Aquaman’s sequel.

Since it started shooting Expats (series that will show us the experiences of a group of privileged expatriate women in Hong Kong), the Hong Kong media reported that Kidman and Wang had a series of discussions while filming in a street market, though sources close to the production deny a break between the director and the actress.

On the other hand, production has been involved in a controversy over various public scandals, which include from the fact that Kidman skipped quarantine upon arrival in Hong Kong, until political appropriateness and context in which the history of the series moves, in which the director Wang and the series itself were harshly criticized for the focus from the series about the lives of a minority group of wealthy foreigners, the vast majority of whom are Caucasian. The same way, several of Wang’s social media posts were also criticized for the indifference that the director showed towards the political context of Hong Kong.

Nicol Kidman returns as Atlanna in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Going back to the sequel to Aquaman (2018), the return of the character of Atlanna would fit perfectly into the sequel’s story, since, in the previous movie, Atlanna is found safe and sound in The pit thanks to your son Arthur Curry, after being declared dead after her supposed sacrifice twenty years ago. At the end of the movie, after appearing in the final battle between Aquaman and the Lord of the Ocean to deal with Orm, Atlanna finally meets with Arthur’s human father, Thomas Curry, which he fell in love with in the past.

Finally, we cannot forget to remind you that it is expected the future release of the King of Atlantis sequel, officially titled as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, scheduled to premiere on December 16, 2022, coinciding in the same month as the expected sequel to Avatar (2009) of James Cameron.