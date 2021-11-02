Nicole Kidman opens up about her marriage to Tom Cruise

She is one of the most famous actresses in the world and is living a golden age with her award-winning and acclaimed roles in television series such as ‘The undoing’ or the current ‘Nine perfect strangers’, but when it comes to her personal life, she prefers to keep things in private. Therefore, the rare occasions in which Nicole Kidman talk about Your marriage with the also Hollywood star Tom cruise They jump to the headlines fast.

The marriage between the two interpreters, which lasted between 1990 and 2001, was often in the news and referred to him during an interview with ‘Harper’s Bazaar’, when asked precisely for his opinion about the press focusing so much on her relationship with her ex-husband.

Addressing the media frenzy that surrounded them when they were together, the Australian questioned if she was too sincere with the media about their romance during those years. “I was young. I think I put it on a platter for him.”, he confessed between laughs. “Maybe I have become a little more cautious, but I always try to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live life this way.”

“Sometimes I am suspicious, and I have been hurt, but at the same time I prefer a warm approach rather than close in band,” he continued. “My husband, Keith [Urban], says that when he met me, he told me: ‘How is your heart? And it seems that I answered him: ‘Open’.

20 years of ‘Moulin Rouge’: Nicole Kidman’s catharsis after Tom Cruise’s divorce Jose Madrid

At the interview, the star of ‘Big little lies’ She also spoke about parenting, motherhood and what her day-to-day is like today. “I don’t have a great social life. I have my job, I have my family, I have my own inner landscape that I explore. I choose that probably more than partying“, he revealed.

Kidman and Cruise – who adopted two children together, Connor and Isabella– they have barely had a relationship since their divorce and it is said that the interpreter, a devout Catholic, blames Scientology for the failure of her marriage to the protagonist of ‘Top Gun’. The Australian actress has experienced difficult moments in her relationship with her children, such as when she was not invited to her daughter’s wedding in London or when Cruise vetoed her presence on Connor’s link.

Kidman and Cruise, in ‘Eyes wide shut’. (Getty)

In an interview with the ‘New York Times’ last year, Kidman said that she and Cruise were “happily married” while filming the 1999 sex drama ‘Eyes wide shut’, in which they played a married couple facing infidelity.

Asked if working on the film brought out any “negative feelings” about her relationship with her ex, she simply answered that “we did go-kart racing after those scenes. We rented a place and we went to pilot at three in the morning. I do not know what else to say. Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or am I not willing to do it“, he ended up saying.