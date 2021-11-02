New images of characters and settings from Multiversus, Warner’s Smash Bros, are filtered

The game, which aims to be free to play, will allow us to control figures such as Gandalf, Batman or Superman.

Today, with the immediacy of the internet and the amount of documents that are sent daily, it is difficult to keep a video game a secret until its official presentation. Not only happens with them, it also happens with hardware, but in the case of the new project of Warner Bros. Games We can firmly state that he has had very bad luck. Not long ago we learned of its existence in great detail, and now we know even more.

East Multiversus It is a Super Smash Bros style game, but with the characters and sagas that belong to Warner. Although we could already take a look at a screenshot of the selection screen, the new images collected in ResetEra directly show us the game, with its particular cartoon aesthetic and the fighters facing each other in different scenarios.

The presence of different outfits to customize the fighters would be confirmedWe see, for example, Wonder woman coming face to face with GandalfAlthough the DC superheroine and the wizard from The Lord of the Rings are later joined by a partner for a 2v2 battle. One of them is Jake from Adventure Time, which seems to have a different color from that of the animation franchise, which would also confirm the presence of different outfits for the customization of the contestants.

The leak, which seems to come from a tester when looking at the documents that have been photographed, also lets us see the mapping of the controls for command and keyboard of this supposed free to play, as well as the explanation of the percentage of damage, a very familiar system if we know how Nintendo poses its Smash saga.

Warner Bros. has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of this Multiversus, but the copyright claims that it has been making in social networks confirm that we are facing something real. While waiting for an official presentation and to know the platforms where it would be launched, the company is excited about projects such as Gotham Knights, which revealed a new trailer just a few weeks ago.

